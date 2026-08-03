Caitlin Clark Addresses Protecting Girls in Sports in Testy Post-Game Exchange with Reporter

Caitlin Clark on Sunday refused to be drawn into the debate over men in women’s sports.

In recent days, whatever takes place on the court in the WNBA has been secondary to whatever various big names say about whether men who claim they are “transgender” belong in women’s sports.

On Sunday, Clark made her first appearance at a post-game interview session since teammate Sophie Cunningham rattled liberal cages by saying men should not compete against women, as noted by Fox News.

“I think for us, like, you know, it’s not really a discussion we really have in our locker room,” Clark said in a video posted to X.

“I think it’s for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions,” she said.

“But our focus is on basketball and that’s what we talk about and how we can get wins. And obviously we didn’t do that tonight. So you need to find an area to improve in that way,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark dodges question on protecting women’s sports. “It’s for the leagues and governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions.” pic.twitter.com/LZSx91D4XX — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 2, 2026

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After Clark steered around the icebergs, a reporter tried one more time to get Clark to vastly alienate one side or the other.

“I just answered for you,” Clark said brusquely.

Although Clark is not talking about the matter, multiple other WNBA personalities are.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve fired back at Cunningham by wearing a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt, according to KMSP-TV.

“It is not the case that we have, quote, biological men in girls’ locker rooms, the way it’s being phrased, the innuendo there that somehow transgender women are predators of some kind in the locker room,” she said. “There’s a lot of narrative that is problematic that we need to address. That is simply not what’s happening.”

“Number one, we need to protect trans kids, every kid,” said Reeve. “To me, it’s a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports. Regardless of gender diverse, transgender. Every kid has the right to access.”

Reeve spoke to Cunningham before Sunday’s game.

“I think it’s great. I think both of us understand we have platforms. We both talked about wanting to, more than anything, educate. There are some things we have in common, maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things. It was nice to be in-person for sure,” she said.

Cunningham was dogged by protests, as well as crowds of supporters, as Indiana traveled to Portland and Seattle before going to Minneapolis on Sunday.

“I think everyone who knows me personally, they know that I’m full of love. I’m bubbly. I love the people around me,” Cunningham said Friday, according to ESPN.

“I love basketball. I love inspiring the next generation and doing that in a positive light. And so that doesn’t even cross my mind. Doesn’t cross my teammates’ minds,” she said.

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