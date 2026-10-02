The WNBA’s best-known name had her own blood spilled during Thursday night’s playoff series loss to the league’s defending champions.

The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark took an elbow to the mouth late in the fourth quarter of her team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces that left her in pain and bleeding, and forced to leave the game briefly.

But even more than the brutal contact, Clark appeared furious that no foul was called on the play.

Caitlin Clark caught an elbow to the face and was bleeding from the mouth, but no foul was called pic.twitter.com/fhTCaNSCRI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2026

The clash occurred with three minutes left in the game and the Fever down by 5 points, according to the New York Post.

Has Caitlin Clark faced unfair treatment in the WNBA? Yes, it's a recurring issue No, it's just part of competitive play Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a recurring issue 100% (36 votes) No, it's just part of competitive play 0% (0 votes) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

Clark was going for a rebound when Aces guard Jewell Loyd was coming down for a jump and her elbow caught Clark in the mouth, sending Clark spinning away from the play.

No whistle blew. WNBA rules do not include reviewing plays where a foul has been called to determine if a foul occurred.

In the opinion of some, like Kristen Wong at Sports Illustrated, there was no foul involved — just hard-hitting competition.

“There’s no guessing on that play,” Wong wrote. “Both Clark and Loyd leapt for the rebound, but Loyd rose slightly above Clark to get the first touch on the ball, and her right elbow caught the Fever star in the face on the way down. No funny business. No malice. Just your regular basketball play.”

And many social media users agreed.

Let’s be honest. All three ladies were jumping for a free ball. This is an unfortunate accident. For those of us that have played basketball. We all have caught an elbow. When you get hit by one the first thing you think is they hit me on purpose. Jewel is not that type of player — Karen Redd (@KredsakiRedd) October 2, 2026

It doesn’t take that much brain power to realize that it wasn’t intentional — Fandaland (@fandaland) October 2, 2026

But for viewers who remember the often-vicious treatment Clark has received from other teams — often with little or no protection from game officials — the incident was just another in a long line of abuses for the Indiana Fever guard who has put the WNBA into the mainstream spotlight.

Strange that she would be shocked at this stage. Ignoring Clark fouls is something I think the refs put on their resume. — Eric James (@EricJam78947958) October 2, 2026

bleeding from the mouth and no foul. the refs were watching a different game — Brownie (@Browny_red) October 2, 2026

The Aces ended up winning the game 94-83 and going on to the league semifinals to defend their championship title.

Clark and her Fever teammates are going home for the offseason.

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