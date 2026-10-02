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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark Battered, Bloodied in Season-Ending Loss – And She Can't Get a Whistle

 By Joe Saunders  October 2, 2026 at 10:37am
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The WNBA’s best-known name had her own blood spilled during Thursday night’s playoff series loss to the league’s defending champions.

The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark took an elbow to the mouth late in the fourth quarter of her team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces that left her in pain and bleeding, and forced to leave the game briefly.

But even more than the brutal contact, Clark appeared furious that no foul was called on the play.

The clash occurred with three minutes left in the game and the Fever down by 5 points, according to the New York Post.

Has Caitlin Clark faced unfair treatment in the WNBA?

Clark was going for a rebound when Aces guard Jewell Loyd was coming down for a jump and her elbow caught Clark in the mouth, sending Clark spinning away from the play.

No whistle blew. WNBA rules do not include reviewing plays where a foul has been called to determine if a foul occurred.

In the opinion of some, like Kristen Wong at Sports Illustrated, there was no foul involved — just hard-hitting competition.

“There’s no guessing on that play,” Wong wrote. “Both Clark and Loyd leapt for the rebound, but Loyd rose slightly above Clark to get the first touch on the ball, and her right elbow caught the Fever star in the face on the way down. No funny business. No malice. Just your regular basketball play.”

And many social media users agreed.

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But for viewers who remember the often-vicious treatment Clark has received from other teams — often with little or no protection from game officials — the incident was just another in a long line of abuses for the Indiana Fever guard who has put the WNBA into the mainstream spotlight.

The Aces ended up winning the game 94-83 and going on to the league semifinals to defend their championship title.

Clark and her Fever teammates are going home for the offseason.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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