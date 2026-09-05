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Caitlin Clark of USA dribbles under pressure from Xinyu Luo of China during the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Germany 2026 match between USA and China Friday in Berlin, Germany.
Caitlin Clark of USA dribbles under pressure from Xinyu Luo of China during the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Germany 2026 match between USA and China Friday in Berlin, Germany. (Maja Hitij / Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark Leads Team USA to Win Over China, Despite Being Left Out of the Starting Lineup

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2026 at 5:00am
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Caitlin Clark did not start in Team USA’s 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup opener, but she certainly finished off China.

The U.S. won 94-61 in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup final, according to CBS Sports.

Clark scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, racked up 11 assists and grabbed three rebounds.

“Just super excited. Being surrounded by five people that have won gold medals before at the highest level, you just try to follow their lead and take every bit of wisdom that they can give you,” Clark said.

“Whatever role I have, I’m gonna come in and do it to the best of my ability and play hard. I think that’s what’s so fun about it,” she said.

“This was a different type of basketball game than I’ve probably played in in my entire life, Clark said, according to a video posted to X.

Team USA Coach Kara Lawson started that game with Chelsea Gray, the starting point guard at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, who has three gold medals with Team USA. Four minutes into the game, Clark and Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston entered the game.

“I thought Caitlin was terrific, coming off the bench and changing the tempo of the game. Her playmaking with 11 assists,” Lawson said, according to USA Today.

Clark’s 10th assist led to a score by Angel Reese, and her 11th was to Sonia Citron, meaning every Team USA player scored, CBS reported.

“Anybody I pass the ball to, it feels like they’re never gonna miss a shot,” Clark said.

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“That’s one of my goals when I come into the game, is facilitate, play fast, set up my teammates, get into the paint, get some penetration,” she said.

Clark was named the MVP at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament and Player of the Game on Friday.

Her 11 assists were the most by a Team USA player making a World Cup debut and the most by a Team USA player without a turnover at the World Cup.

“I thought the crowd was really great. Just excited to be here and playing in Germany for the first time,” Clark said. “I think it will only get better as the tournament goes on.”

Clark noted that she was pleased with the attention given to the game.

“I think pregame, obviously, I try to stay locked in as I can, but it’s so fun to see all the fans and their excitement,” she said, according to the Mirror. She noted “how much the women’s game is growing globally, and even after the game, like, there was just so much excitement, and not only for myself — for so many players on this team, and that’s a really cool thing.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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