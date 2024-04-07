Caitlin Clark Reveals 'Cherry on Top' for Her Historic Career, and It's Something She's Never Done Before

The University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark may have set practically every record possible during her time playing with the Hawkeyes, but the basketball star hopes her legacy is greater than that.

If the early returns are any indication, it already may be.

On Sunday, Clark’s Hawkeyes will play the undefeated University of South Carolina Gamecocks, led by star center Kamilla Cardoso. After that, the woman who on Thursday was named The Associated Press Player of the Year — for the second year in a row — goes pro.

And while the Hawkeyes point guard and all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring leader says she feels a “wave of emotion” as it all comes to a close — she said the “cherry on top” would be the national championship she’s never won.

“I don’t have many emotions of, like, ”this is the end for me,’” Clark told reporters Saturday, according to CNN.

“I certainly know it is, but I don’t think I can go into the game feeling that. I don’t think that would allow me to play my best.”

“I think once the buzzer hits zero, whether we win or whether we lose, I’ll definitely be hit with a wave of emotion, especially over the course of the next week, as things kind of change in my life quite a bit,” she continued.

“I think [I’m] just trying to enjoy every single second because I’m fortunate enough to be able to be in the national championship again and give it everything I got.”

Still, she does have some unfinished business. After all, last year the Hawkeyes lost to the Louisiana State University Tigers, led by star Angel Reese, in the final, 102-85.

The Hawkeyes have already dispatched the Tigers in the Elite Eight round. A win against the Gamecocks would be the perfect ending to her college college career, she said.

“That would be the cherry on top,” she said.

“That would be the top of the list, the thing that you’re most proud of. That’s something you get to share with your teammates.”

Well, she’s already managed to change how the women’s game is viewed. The Hawkeyes 94-87 win over LSU became the most-watched women’s game of all time, and drew more viewers than the average NBA Finals game last season.

That Elite Eight matchup garnered 12.3 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clark and the Hawkeyes managed to better even that in a thrilling Final Four victory over the University of Connecticut Huskies — the most storied program in women’s college basketball, with 11 national championships.

According to The Associated Press, the Friday night game on ESPN managed to rake in 14.2 million viewers.

According to the AP, that’s the most-watched basketball game on ESPN, period.

The previous record-holder was Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, which drew 13.51 million viewers.

Not only that, but it’ll likely be remembered for one of the great debatable calls in sports history. With less than 4 seconds left, as UConn tried to get star Paige Bueckers open for a shot down by only one point, the Huskies’ Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul for an illegal screen.

Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on this possession. pic.twitter.com/1INxb2YHE2 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

UConn would go on to foul Clark, who hit one of two free throws. After a tie-up on the rebound following Clark’s second free-throw attempt, the Hawkeyes went on to retain possession — and take the win, 71-69.

Now, all that stands between Clark and the championship that would be the “cherry on top” is the 37-0 Gamecocks. That might look like pressure, but Clark seems ready for it.

“We’ve had a couple of tough losses, and I think that’s what’s made us ready for these type of moments,” Clark said.

“This matchup, you can’t ask for anything better,” she added. “It speaks to the way women’s basketball has been tremendous on all levels all throughout the year.”

And it could, in the end, speak to the way that women’s basketball has changed forever in the eyes of sports fans around the U.S. — and the world.

