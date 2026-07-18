Caitlin Clark Sets Scoring Record with Monster 45-Point Game in Comeback Win

Caitlin Clark is supposed to be ailing.

Tell that to the Seattle Storm.

Clark set an Indiana Fever franchise record by scoring 45 points and adding 10 assists as she powered Indiana to a 110-107 come-from-behind win over Seattle.

Clark became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points in a game and also dish out 10 assists in a game, according to The New York Times.

Playing just 29 minutes because of an ailing back, Clark hit a late 25-foot 3-pointer that gave Indiana a lead it held for the win.

Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History With Career-Night Performance Caitlin Clark delivered her best game yet Friday, dropping a career-high 45 points with 10 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks to lead the Indiana Fever to a 110-107 win over the Seattle Storm. (Video: AI) She became… pic.twitter.com/4QUdEgDwJd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 18, 2026

“She does things we haven’t seen,” Fever coach Stephanie White said.

Although Clark is supposed to limit her time, she remained in the game as Indiana wiped out a five-point deficit in the game’s final five minutes.

“Steph knows better than that,” Clark said afterward.

“The trainers know better than that. They would get an earful… There was no way I was ever coming out of the game in the fourth quarter. It didn’t matter (what happened). I would play with one leg,” she said.

Clark broke Kelsey Mitchell’s regular-season franchise record of 38 points, which she hit in 2019 and 2025, and became only the 11th player in league history to score 45 points in a game.

Friday was Clark’s third game this season and fourth of her career in which she scored more than 30 points and had at least 10 assists. No one else in WNBA history has done it more than once.

Clark scored 16 points with three assists in the final quarter, including an assist on the layup by Monique Billings that tied the score and her dramatic 3-pointer with 39 seconds left that sealed the victory.

“Just greatness right here,” Fever teammate Makayla Timpson said about Clark.

“Man, she does some crazy stuff out there on the court. Of course, her signature logo 3, the way she can get to shots, and just being able to set her screens to get her open (is a privilege). We trust her so much,” she said.

CAITLIN CLARK MAKES WNBA HISTORY “Prove them wrong through performance.” Caitlin Clark just dropped the first ever 45-point, 10-assist game in WNBA history! The league better start protecting their biggest star. pic.twitter.com/cESZtwTCwa — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 18, 2026

Clark also was a defensive hero, blocking a shot that would have put Seattle ahead by two points in the final minute.

“I just tried to make a couple plays on the ball there at the end (and) came up with a couple steals,” Clark said. “Really, the only time our defense was good was late in the fourth quarter, and I guess that’s when you need it, so I’ll take it.”

“You gotta give us credit for the way we were able to fight,” Clark said. “We always just kept finding a way, and I’m just proud of our group.”

Caitlin Clark after making WNBA history with her 45-point, 10-assist game. “It’s cool. I don’t really care.” pic.twitter.com/Dk7TxwngsG — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 18, 2026

Clark said she tried to dig in when she was needed the most, according to Outkick.

“I know all the time and the work that I put in, and people believe in me. And more than anything, I believe in myself,” she said.

“And you just got to dig your feet in a little bit. When it’s not going your way, nobody cares. Find a way to make it better and find a way to help your team win and make this team better.”

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