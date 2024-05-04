Caitlin Clark Shines During WNBA Pre-Season Debut in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

In case you needed evidence that the Caitlin Clark era has officially begun in the WNBA, I have two numbers for you: 21 and 6,251.

The first is the number of points Clark scored in her pre-season debut with the Indiana Fever, which selected her No. 1 in the WNBA draft last month after her legendary run at the University of Iowa.

The second is the number of people who attended the Fever’s pre-season debut at the University of Texas-Arlington’s College Park Center against the Dallas Wings on Friday, in which the Dallas Wings barely nipped the Fever, 79-76, according to ESPN.

Let that sink in: 6,251 people for a pre-season WNBA game. At a venue that seats 7,000 people and where ticketing was limited for the event, making it a sellout.

Not only that, but according to the Sporting News, the game was streamed on Sling TV — and three of her first five regular season games will be seen on network or cable television.

So, yes — I’d say early returns are indicative Clark is more than ready to change the level of play and excitement surrounding a league with too many teams, too few stars and too little reason to watch.

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball, scored 11 of the Fever’s first 19 points and finished the first half with 16. While she was 6 for 15 in shooting, this included 5 for 13 behind the three-point line.

“I was able to get a pretty clean look for my first shot,” she told a reporter. “It’s always nice to see your first shot go in when you’re a shooter.”

How is Caitlyn Clark playing in the WNBA already she just got drafted and was in the championship game. And has 4 3’s in the half. These women need a break. pic.twitter.com/UaafxURobT — Alexander Delarge 655321 (@AlexDelarge6553) May 4, 2024

CAITLIN CLARK GOT RANGE 😳 pic.twitter.com/s74I8envu4 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 4, 2024

Clark was kept on the bench for most of the third quarter after accumulating her third and fourth fouls, but she hit another 3-pointer after re-entering in the fourth.

The only major blemish was a layup attempt that was blocked by the Wings’ Natasha Howard with under 30 seconds to go in the game.

Clark finished the game with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, as well.

Caitlin Clark ➡️ Aliyah Boston pic.twitter.com/V8xBmDSKg0 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 4, 2024

“My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, play aggressive,” Clark said after the game.

“I thought that’s what I did. I think there’s a lot to be proud of.”

That included lots of respect from the Dallas hometown crowd.

“Despite being from the visiting team, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer received a thunderous cheer as she was introduced as part of the Fever’s starting five, as did fellow former No. 1 pick [Aliyah] Boston,” ESPN reported.

“The crowd, while mostly pro-Wings, cheered plenty for Clark, especially as she hit four of her eight 3-point attempts in the first half, but stayed engaged as the teams traded the lead seven times and saw nine ties.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better game, really, for women’s basketball to kick off this [WNBA] year,” Clark told reporters.

“A tremendous game coming down to the wire, both teams competing. That’s going to be the story of the entire year.”

If the attendance and attention are the story of the entire year, too, the WNBA couldn’t ask for anything better, either.

