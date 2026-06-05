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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever walk up the court at a game against the Godlen State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 22, 2026.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever walk up the court at a game against the Godlen State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 22, 2026. (Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark Ties WNBA Record as Her Indiana Fever Trounce Angel Reese's Atlanta Dream

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2026 at 6:45am
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Caitlin Clark steered her Indiana Fever victory over Angel Reese and her Atlanta Dream Thursday night while smashing one of her own records in the process.

Since reaching the WNBA, Clark is now 5-1 over her college nemesis, according to Fox News.

Clark racked up 17 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in the 83-71 victory, which was the first time Clark and Reese faced each other in more than a year.

AS the Fever upped its record to 5-4, the performance meant Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to top 50 points and 50 assists in a season, breaking a record she set last season.

The win was a bright spot for a team that has had issues, peaking in Indian’s recent loss to the Portland Fire when  head coach Stephanie White benched Clark and the two had a heated exchange.

Are you a fan of Caitlin Clark?

Before Thursday’s game, Clark said all was calm in the eye of the storm.

“Personally, I’m doing great. I don’t really read that stuff. I know everybody can have an opinion and people make me aware. … But I’m not sitting on Twitter or social media reading those things,” Clark said.

She made a public show of support for White by giving the coach a chest bump as the Fever was on a roll.

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Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points for the Fever while Aliyah Boston scored 19 points.

Reese shout four of nine from the field, but continued to rack up double-doubles by grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her 11 points.

The Dream, which added Reese in the off-season, has the second-best record in the WNBA, , according to Bleacher Report.

However, despite adding Reese, the Dream is ninth in the league in offense.

After the victory, Clark told reporters she had not been feeling well, according to ESPN.

“I haven’t puked that much in a really long time,” Clark said.

“But then I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but [I] feel OK. Obviously, I’m losing my voice a little bit. But I’ll be good,” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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