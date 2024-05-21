Budding WNBA star Caitlin Clark has not been having a great week.

After much hype surrounding her getting drafted by the Indiana Fever last month, Clark’s team has not been doing so hot since the season began, sitting at 0-4 after another loss Monday night.

And the former Iowa star’s vulgar outburst at a referee during the latest defeat did not help.

Now, to be fair to Clark, she scored 17 points in her team’s 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

That said, yelling expletives at the referee was not a smart move on her part and, as the New York Post reported, ended up earning her a technical foul that helped the Sun win the game.

Clark’s outburst came after Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas stole the ball to go the other way in the fourth quarter with the Fever up by 1 point.

The No. 1 overall draft pick went up to the referee and appeared to shout, “It’s a f***ing foul.”

That prompted an immediate technical foul, giving the Sun an extra free throw that tied the game.







Clark talked about it during the postgame news conference.

“Just the technical foul, can’t get that,” she said. “A little frustration of how the game was reffed. But it is what it is. That’s out of your control.”







With this being the fourth loss for her winless team after her much-anticipated WNBA debut, Clark was understandably frustrated, both with her team’s struggles and with what she perceived as a failure on the official’s part.

Still, in her position as the most widely recognized and popular women’s basketball player today, her reacting in this way during a game was not exactly prudent.

If you’re Caitlin Clark, you have to act better than this.

She has been expected to carry the WNBA to a new level of popularity, which means she will be held to a higher standard than the average player.

Throwing a tantrum because the ref didn’t make what you thought was the right call is ridiculous.

With the Fever on a losing track, Clark needs to get her temper under control if she wants the team to get back on track.

Do you like Caitlin Clark? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 56% (5 Votes) No: 44% (4 Votes)

Yes, she’s young, yes, college basketball is different from professional, but Clark has more eyes and therefore more scrutiny directed toward her than other first-year players.

Let’s hope this was a rookie mistake from which she has already learned.

Otherwise, her career might not end as auspiciously as it began.

Clark will get another chance at her first victory on Wednesday night when the Fever visit the 1-3 Seattle Storm.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.