Caitlyn Jenner's 5 Words On Lia Thomas Destroys Every Win Thomas Ever Had

For a party that’s spent the last two years demanding Americans follow the science, Democrats have willfully ignored the science about transgenders. The reality is, despite years of “transitioning,” a biological male still maintains physical advantages in terms of muscle mass and bone density over biological women.

This truth was recently reaffirmed by a group of doctors from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. And, in case the enlightened among us managed to block out The New York Times’ report, Caitlyn Jenner, perhaps the most famous transgender person in America, is here to tell them: “There’s a lot left over.”

After all of the treatments the Olympic gold medalist has endured, Jenner said he still maintains an edge in strength over biological women.

Jenner appeared on Fox News’ program “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning to discuss University of Pennsylvania swimming champion Lia Thomas, a biological male who consistently prevails in competitions against his opponents, who are biological women.

Jenner said, “This is not Lia Thomas’ fault. She played by the rules. … Really, my concerns are with the NCAA. Their rules have to be a lot more stringent. I think they have to be more difficult. I don’t think just one year of hormone replacement therapy is enough.”

“On the ABC special,” Jenner noted, “they even had a doctor on there saying it isn’t enough. Even four or five years on hormone replacements, they would have an advantage. I’ve been on, for seven years, a full transition, been on hormone replacement and I can still hit the golf ball 280, 290 yards. There’s a lot left over.”

“And so, I’m not blaming her. I’m just blaming the system right now. That has to be seriously looked at.”

Jenner added, “Just look at her, when she’s standing on the line, she’s taller, bigger, she’s got a longer reach, she’s got bigger hands. She has a tremendous advantage over the women.”

“I’ve said from the beginning, I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports. It’s just not fair,” Jenner concluded.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In an interview on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” which aired on Tuesday, Thomas, age 23, addressed the backlash he’s experienced over the past year.

He told host Juju Chang, “I knew there would be scrutiny against me if I competed as a woman. I was prepared for that, but I also don’t need anybody’s permission to be myself and do the sport I love.”

“There’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy and sophomore year, when I had my best times competing with the men, I was miserable. So having that be lifted is incredibly relieving and allows me to put my all into training and racing,” Thomas said.

“Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Frankly, few people care why Lia Thomas transitioned. But it’s not transphobic to say that his physical advantages over the biological women he’s competing against cannot be denied. And he and others like him are destroying women’s sports.

In the New York Times’ report cited above, Dr. Michael J. Joyner, who “studies the physiology of male and female athletes” at the Mayo Clinic, explained that it all boils down to testosterone. He said, “There are social aspects to sport, but physiology and biology underpin it. Testosterone is the 800-pound gorilla.”

Kudos to Caitlyn Jenner for voicing the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.