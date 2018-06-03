Cali Border Wall Gets ‘Anti-Climbing Plate’ Upgrade

A 14-mile section of the current border wall between the U.S. and Mexico will be replaced with a section that features a vertical “anti-climbing” plate to help reduce the number of illegal immigrants crossing into America from the porous Southern Border.

Work on the project began Friday, according to The Hill.

The section of wall being replaced begins half a mile form the Pacific Ocean in San Diego County and ends at the foot of Otay Mountain in East County.

The current wall is 14 feet tall. The one replacing it will be between 18 and 30 feet tall.

“What I can tell you is that infrastructure works,” said Vincent C. Pirro of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol, according to the New York Post.

“We have seen a correlation between construction of border infrastructure and the reduction of illegal human and drug traffic. We expect the new wall in San Diego to have a similar effect.”

“The construction of this new substantial wall will improve overall border security, the safety and effectiveness of Border Patrol agents, the safety of the public, and will enhance the atmosphere for business and commerce in the area,” said Rodney Scott, the Chief Patrol Agent for the San Diego Sector, according to WTFX.

“Under this President’s leadership, we have a renewed commitment to secure our border,” said Ronald Vitiello, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Acting Deputy Commissioner said.

“The new primary wall-project represents an important milestone in our work to secure the international border. Not only does it significantly upgrade our existing infrastructure in San Diego, it also marks the third concurrent wall project in the U.S. and reflects CBP’s unwavering commitment to secure our borders and protect our Nation.”

Projects are also under way in Calexico, Calif., and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The wall follows through on President Donald Trump’s promise to curb illegal immigration through Mexico.

Last month, hundreds of migrants from Central America descended upon California, demanding to be allowed into the country. Trump cited the caravan as a reason for the border wall and his tough immigration policies.

The migrant ‘caravan’ that is openly defying our border shows how weak & ineffective U.S. immigration laws are. Yet Democrats like Jon Tester continue to support the open borders agenda – Tester even voted to protect Sanctuary Cities. We need lawmakers who will put America First. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Although some were allowed entry, most had to stay on the Mexico side of the border.

In a recent interview, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said the wall is essential.

“A nation without borders can’t exist,” Zinke told Breitbart in a recent interview. “We need to secure our borders.”

“It’s a national security issue, a national defense issue, it’s a humanitarian crisis, and oh, by the way, it’s an environmental crisis,” he added. “We’re going to make sure that the crossings come to an immediate halt.”

