Calif. Gov. Newsom Commutes Sentences of Two Child Killers, Nine Other Convicted Murderers

Liberals too often make the worst decisions for their citizens when they are in positions of leadership and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is no exception.

In response to coronavirus, the governor has decided to commute the sentences of 21 inmates, San Francisco Gate reported.

According to Breitbart, nine of them were in prison for murder.

I guess the thinking behind the decision is if coronavirus doesn’t get you, one of these convicted murderers will.

The commutations include Suzanne Johnson, 75, who has been in prison for 22 years for an assault on a child causing death.

TRENDING: House Republicans Push Bill To Take Back the $25 Million Kennedy Center Received in Coronavirus Bill

Another is Joann Parks, 64, who has done 27 years for starting a fire in her home the ended the lives of her three children — a crime she still denies committing.

Rodney McNeal, 50, who has been in prison for 22 years after being convicted of fatally stabbing his pregnant wife, is another one. McNeal still claims innocence.

Still another is Steven Bradley, 56, who has been behind bars for 32 years for the murder of a gas station attendant that occurred during a robbery.

Although the commutations do not mean those inmates will automatically be released from prison, it does get them one step closer to parole, according to KGET-TV.

Do you think Democrats using coronavirus to advance their progressive agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1035 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“The commutation of Bradley’s sentence does not immediately grant his release, prosecutors said, but it gives Bradley an opportunity at release in future parole hearings by reducing his life without parole sentence to 32 years to life in prison,” KGET reported.

The Kern County District Attorney’s office was rightfully furious with Newsom’s decision to commute Bradley’s sentence.

“Governor Newsom’s clemency order, issued amidst a public health emergency, intentionally glosses over Bradley’s crimes in a drastically misguided effort to justify his potential release,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

“The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will continue to strongly oppose any possibility of parole for this convicted killer.”

The governor’s decision follows a similar move by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to release 1,100 inmates from prison, as ABC News reported.

RELATED: CA Had 21,000 Emergency Hospital Beds Thanks to GOP Gov, But Dems Cut Them and Never Replaced

Yet another decision by state officials has allowed eight sex offenders, three of whom were convicted of raping minors, to be freed.

How does allowing dangerous criminals to roam among the people make anyone safer?

Democrats are going out of their way to promote their progressive agenda and using the cover of the coronavirus crisis to do it.

But if these criminals go on to commit more crimes, they are going to have to explain their decisions to the voters — and there are not many who are going to want to hear it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.