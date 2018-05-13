Calif. School: Student ‘Promoting Violence’ by Wearing Pro-2nd Amendment Shirt

A California high school questioned a student after he attempted to wear a pro-gun rights flag to a pro-Second Amendment walkout.

South Pasadena High School student Charles Li tried to wear a “Come and Take It” flag depicting an AR-15, Campus Reform reported Tuesday.

Administrators pulled Li aside to question him about it, with one reportedly asserting it violated the school’s code of conduct.

“I have a right to wear it, in support of the Second Amendment,” Li, a member of South Pasadena’s Young Conservatives chapter, told administrators.

“The whole point of the protest is going against the semi-automatic weapons ban.”

“You kind of have more of a right to wear it off-campus on your walk than you do here, because our dress code says people cannot promote drug use, violence, and so forth,” a female administrator told the student, according to an audio recording obtained by Campus Reform.

“Well, I’m not promoting violence,” Li said in the recording.

“How am I promoting any violence? I don’t get how this is promoting violence, just by supporting the Constitution.”

The administrators asked for Li’s phone at the end of the conversation to examine its contents.

“The dress code is generally ignored by students, without consequences,” a teacher affiliated with South Pasadena’s Young Conservatives chapter told Campus Reform.

The teacher and Li claimed that school administrators had encouraged students to participate in a pro-gun control walkout, but not the pro-gun rights one.

Li’s flag contained a variation of the design posted below, substituting an AR-15 for the traditional cannon.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to South Pasadena Principal David Speck and Assistant Principal Janet Wichman for comment but received none in time for press.

