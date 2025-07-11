California Bishop Stirs Uproar After Altering Church Rule to Allow Illegals to Continue Breaking Law

The new commandment from the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernadino is one for the times: Thou shalt not get busted by ICE.

A statement issued Tuesday from Bishhop Alberto Rojas is aimed at calming the fears of illegal immigrants flouting American law by their very presence in the diocese.

“Recognizing that fear of immigration enforcement, such as raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), may deter some members of our diocese from fulfilling the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation (cf. Canon 1247), and acknowledging that such fear constitutes a grave inconvenience that may impede the spiritual good of the faithful,” missing Mass is now OK within his diocese, Rojas said.

NEW: Bishop Rojas of San Bernardino has dispensed his Diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to ongoing ICE raids. pic.twitter.com/VOdKp1HKqJ — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) July 9, 2025

“All members of the faithful in the Diocese of San Bernardino who, due to genuine fear of immigration enforcement actions, are unable to attend Sunday Mass or Masses on holy days of obligation are dispensed from this obligation,” he wrote.

Roman Catholic doctrine is very clear that attendance at Mass is expected.

Wait until Rojas finds out what the apostles and early Christians had to go through to worship — Aries (@AriesBased) July 10, 2025

Should Bishop Rojas be removed and sanctioned by the pope? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The first precept (‘You shall attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation and rest from servile labor’) requires the faithful to sanctify the day commemorating the Resurrection of the Lord as well as the principal liturgical feasts honoring the mysteries of the Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the saints; in the first place, by participating in the Eucharistic celebration, in which the Christian community is gathered, and by resting from those works and activities which could impede such a sanctification of these days,” according to CathoicCrossReference.com.

Asked about a Catholic bishop in CA who dispensed illegals from Sunday mass if they’re afraid of ICE raids, Border Czar Tom Homan did not mince words. “This is BS,” he told @realDailyWire. “I do not know of a single incident of a church arrest.”https://t.co/pmplhtdwyY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 9, 2025

The dissonance between the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church and the new decree left many responding in anger.

A poster on X erupted, writing, “This is borderline apostasy & violates Canon law despite citing it.”

“This goes against both Canon 22 which respect for civil law unless it contradicts divine law. Aiding illegal evasion of law under a pastoral pretext crosses both a moral & canonical line,” the poster wrote.

This is borderline apostasy & violates Canon law despite citing it This goes against both Canon 22 which respect for civil law unless it contradicts divine law. Aiding illegal evasion of law under a pastoral pretext crosses both a moral & canonical line CCC 2241 which states… — BowTiedOx | SOF Athlete/Bodybuilder (@BowTiedOx) July 9, 2025

The poster also wrote that the decree “borderline breaks the 3rd Commandment (divine obligation) under false (sinful use of Canon Law & CCC guidance) pretenses. Among other massive flaws contrary to Catholic teachings & Catechism.”

Another poster was more succinct.

@USCCB this is unacceptable — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 9, 2025

“[T]his is unacceptable,” she wrote, tagging the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.