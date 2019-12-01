California Blamed In-N-Out Burger, Filed Suit Over Wildfire

The famous old-school eatery In-N-Out is guilty of serving delicious burgers and fries (always with a hidden Christian message).

But in recent months, the state of California said the restaurant was also behind a 2017 wildfire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection filed a lawsuit against the company in September, seeking a hefty $1.2 million while blaming the burger joint for starting the Huasna Fire two years ago.

According to The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire claimed a lawnmower working at a remote property owned by In-N-Out sparked the blaze.

The lawsuit said the company’s land was covered in “dry annual grasses and scattered brush, which created a receptive bed of flammable vegetation.”

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton Employee Farrow Says Hillary Changed as Weinstein Scandal Threatened Her Money

Cut grass allegedly built up on a mower’s deck and was then ignited by an extremely hot clutch.

The embers were then reportedly blown off the equipment, ultimately resulting in the blaze.

The Huasna Fire burnt up more than 200 acres over four days before crews were able to put it out.

“Wildland fires such as the Huasna Fire ordinarily do not happen unless someone was negligent,” the lawsuit claimed.

Was California right to sue In-N-Out over this fire? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (136 Votes) 96% (3743 Votes)

The million-dollar suit from California was meant to cover the cost of equipment and crews that worked to fight the blaze, as well as all the cleanup and investigations in the fire’s aftermath.

Video footage of the 2017 wildfire showed the fury of the inferno:

On Monday, The Tribune reported that the suit had been settled out of court.

RELATED: Californians' Leftist Gov't Betrays Them, Sells Their Info for $50 Million per Year

The details of the settlement are not available to the public.

Due to the confidential nature of the settlement, we may never now the extent of In-N-Out’s responsibility for the fire.

That being said, experts have pointed to California’s mismanagement of its wilderness areas as a reason wildfires spread so easily.

Many on the left continue to claim the blazes are the result of climate change.

California has struggled with wildfires in recent years, and the blazes only seem to grow larger and more quickly with each passing season.

Drought conditions and winds have pushed fire crews to their limits in the state.

While blaming a company for wildfires is nothing new for California, it remains to be seen how effective these lawsuits will be in preventing future fires.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.