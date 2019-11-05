As California Burns, Trump Broadsides Gov. Newsom: 'Get Your Act Together'

President Donald Trump knows exactly who is to blame for California’s wildfire outbreak, and he’s not afraid to take the fight to the man himself.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump raked liberal California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the coals for mismanaging the state’s forests and ignoring advice meant to prevent wildfires.

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump wrote. “No more.”

“Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states.”

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

….putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

California has endured more than 6,000 fires since the beginning of 2019, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection. These fires have burned through 250,000 acres thus far.

Currently, several ongoing wildfires in the state have ravaged nearly 90,000 acres of land.

But according to Trump and some experts, it didn’t have to be this way.

Mismanagement of California’s forests, many of which are kept untouched thanks to “green” regulations seeking to protect wildlife and plants, gives wildfires all the fuel needed to turn into raging infernos.

Trump said he originally asked Newsom to take proactive steps to prevent fires from reaching catastrophic levels.

“I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers.”

With fire lines not preemptively cut, wildfires are free to burn as far as California’s arid landscape can take them.

As an ongoing crisis, the true extent of the destruction the fires have caused in 2019 is still being tallied.

Entire neighborhoods have previously been wiped off the map by the California infernos, and many of the current fires are creeping uncomfortably close to the state’s residents.

The largest current fire in the state is the Kincade Fire, which has engulfed nearly 78,000 acres of land.

While it may be too late for Newsom to prevent this year’s fires, heeding Trump’s words now may save California when next year’s wildfire season rolls around.

