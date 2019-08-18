SECTIONS
California Business Owner Blasts Gov. Newsom in Viral Video: ‘His Liberal Ideology Ruined My Business’

Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom is pictured at an Aug. 16 news conference in Sacratmento. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published August 18, 2019 at 6:32am
A California woman who took to Twitter to claim that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies were the final straw that killed her business has found broad support on social media.

“I won’t stop , the gov of CA and his liberal ideology ruined my business.. I decided to close the doors today. I can’t do it anymore and I’m irate. Sincerely , a hard working self built self employed California business owner,” her tweet read.

The woman, who said she was a hair salon owner, does not give her name, but that did not stand in the way of her viral video getting more than 1.3 million views since she posted it on Saturday.

“I have had a business in downtown Sacramento for 15 years, a successful business. I now have to leave my place of business. I have to close my shop,” she said in the video, citing the increase in crime and homelessness that have been hallmarks of California in recent years.

In June, The New York Times wrote that homelessness had increased sharply in several parts of the Golden States over the past two years. The Los Angeles Times noted that 90,000 of the 130,000 homeless individuals in California live on the streets and not in shelters.

She also tweeted images of what has been done to her business.

The woman’s anger touched a nerve in the Twittersphere.

On the video, the businesswoman talks about cleaning human waste off of her doorstep.

Have the liberals killed California?

“I have to fight off people who push their way into my shop that are homeless and on drugs because you won’t arrest them for drug offenses.  I have to apologize to my clients as to why they can’t get into my door because there’s somebody asleep there,” she said.

“I talk to police offers. They told me to contact you. They want to do something and they can’t because you changed the laws. So I wanna know what you’re gonna do for us, the ones that are unhappy?” she said.

“Your liberal ideology is not working and I don’t know who you’re trying to please,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
