California Business Owner Blasts Gov. Newsom in Viral Video: ‘His Liberal Ideology Ruined My Business’

A California woman who took to Twitter to claim that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies were the final straw that killed her business has found broad support on social media.

“I won’t stop , the gov of CA and his liberal ideology ruined my business.. I decided to close the doors today. I can’t do it anymore and I’m irate. Sincerely , a hard working self built self employed California business owner,” her tweet read.

The woman, who said she was a hair salon owner, does not give her name, but that did not stand in the way of her viral video getting more than 1.3 million views since she posted it on Saturday.

I won’t stop , the gov of CA and his liberal ideology ruined my business.. I decided to close the doors today. I can’t do it anymore and I’m irate. Sincerely , a hard working self built self employed California business owner. pic.twitter.com/ydT28sQCYn — Yeshua_porvida_amor (@Jesus_porvida) August 17, 2019

“I have had a business in downtown Sacramento for 15 years, a successful business. I now have to leave my place of business. I have to close my shop,” she said in the video, citing the increase in crime and homelessness that have been hallmarks of California in recent years.

In June, The New York Times wrote that homelessness had increased sharply in several parts of the Golden States over the past two years. The Los Angeles Times noted that 90,000 of the 130,000 homeless individuals in California live on the streets and not in shelters.

She also tweeted images of what has been done to her business.

Here are photos of just a few things that have happened to my shop in the past 6 months. I will spare the human waste photos. pic.twitter.com/Pbfc4u0DKM — Yeshua_porvida_amor (@Jesus_porvida) August 17, 2019

@GavinNewsom I was broken into 2 times in the past 6 months. pic.twitter.com/pCAAMXGCYF — Yeshua_porvida_amor (@Jesus_porvida) August 17, 2019

The woman’s anger touched a nerve in the Twittersphere.

@GavinNewsom Gavin, you need to read this and all the tweets with it. I will add that not too long ago my Aunt my putting flowers out at the cemetery and homeless squatters were watching, went to her car and stole her purse which had quite a bit of money in it. — Ronbo (@RaBenson10) August 17, 2019

I’m sorry. I know I couldn’t believe how bad it was there when we went in June. I used to go to Sac State and my husband worked downtown on L street. I used to love going to Sac. It felt like home. Now, it’s horrible. All the tents everywhere. Smh. — Amy 🦊 Fox (@AFoxForChrist) August 17, 2019

Sorry sister, it’s horrible. And @GavinNewsom doesn’t care bout the hard workers, he taxes them and regulates them, unleashes homeless, releases felons, doesn’t want to build dams, will be rationing water, wants everyone to ride bikes and the bus. It is getting so discouraging. — Peacefully coexisting (@mrsmolescroft) August 17, 2019

On the video, the businesswoman talks about cleaning human waste off of her doorstep.

“I have to fight off people who push their way into my shop that are homeless and on drugs because you won’t arrest them for drug offenses. I have to apologize to my clients as to why they can’t get into my door because there’s somebody asleep there,” she said.

“I talk to police offers. They told me to contact you. They want to do something and they can’t because you changed the laws. So I wanna know what you’re gonna do for us, the ones that are unhappy?” she said.

“Your liberal ideology is not working and I don’t know who you’re trying to please,” she said.

