California Cops Hit Resident with $2.2 Million Fine Over Fourth of July Fireworks: 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

Three Sacramento residents were fined for illegal fireworks they were accused of planning to set off on July 4, with one fine topping $2 million.

The Sacramento Police Department announced the fines in a post on Facebook.

“After continued investigation in collaboration with the Sacramento Fire Department, fire personnel issued administrative fines to three individuals involved in this incident, totaling $2.23 million, $430,000, and $10,000, respectively,” the post said.

“In addition to these fines, two of the three suspects were arrested on charges related to illegal fireworks,” the post added.







The post went on to condemn illegal fireworks shows.

“We want to be clear — illegal fireworks are dangerous, costly, and will not be tolerated. We will continue working together to hold offenders accountable and protect our community,” it warned.

The post updated a July release in which police said they had prevented an illegal fireworks show from taking place and confiscated 450 pounds of fireworks.

According to KCRA-TV, the fines for having illegal fireworks increased this year, with the fine for the first violation at $1,000. The second violation nets a $2,500 fine, while after that the fines are at $5,000.

Sacramento also has a $10,000 fine per firework for setting off illegal pyrotechnics on city-owned land.

The station reported that fines in this case were high because the fireworks were set off at Northlake Community Park, with one person fined for having 223 devices, another for having 43, and a third for allegedly organizing the illegal show.

Earlier, the Sacramento Fire Department announced it issued 40 citations totaling $267,000 in fines in connection with illegal fireworks.

“We’re trying to stress the importance of not using illegal fireworks in the city of Sacramento,” Capt. Justin Sylvia, a representative of the Sacramento Fire Department, said, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“This year, we got pretty fortunate that we didn’t burn any structures down, but, last year, there were multiple structure fires all at one time. It’s a depletion of our resources, it causes damage, and it displaces residents from their homes.”

The report said officials acted on a tip that the show was coming up and arrested Tyrell Jevon Powell, Ivy Jones, and Samuel Kinsey.

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS FINES | Sacramento has issued $2.67 million in fines to three people for illegal fireworks Details: https://t.co/LNJvYhD1mC pic.twitter.com/AdmqMfiO0h — kcranews (@kcranews) August 14, 2025

Powell, 35, and Kinsey, 22, were jailed in July on suspicion of charges related to felony possession of illegal fireworks.

The city’s new ordinance on illegal fireworks said homeowners and renters could be fined if illegal fireworks are used on their property, unless they can show they tried to prevent them from being set off.

