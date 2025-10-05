Share
News

California Cops Left Scratching Their Heads After Self-Driving Car Breaks the Law: 'A Ticket Couldn't Be Issued'

 By Ole Braatelien  October 5, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

Police stopped a driverless Waymo car that made an illegal maneuver in San Bruno, California.

The two officers were on patrol when they saw the vehicle bust an illegal U-turn at a traffic light, according to a San Bruno Police Department Facebook post on Sept. 27.

“That’s right … no driver, no hands, no clue,” the Sept. 27 post read.

It was a new experience for the officers, who contacted Waymo about the “glitch.”

“Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued (our citation books don’t have a box for ‘robot’). Hopefully the reprogramming will keep it from making any more illegal moves,” the post read.

While humorous, the incident further exposes a gap in California legislation regarding self-driving cars.

“I bet everyday Californians wish that, when they made a mistake driving, they got a courtesy note instead of an expensive ticket,” Peter Finn, the Western Region vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said in 2024, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Have you ever been in a self-driving car?

Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1777 aiming to address the issue; the law reportedly takes effect in July.

But it would merely allow police to report self-driving car incidents to the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are looking into this situation and are committed to improving road safety through our ongoing learnings and experience,” Waymo spokeswoman Julia Ilina said about the recent San Bruno incident.

Related:
Apple Yields to DOJ, Pulls ICE Tracker Apps That Crossed a Legal 'Red Line'

A similar Waymo incident occurred in Atlanta on Monday, CBS News reported.

The car reportedly drove by a parked school bus flashing its red stop lights.

If it were a human driver, they’d be facing a $1,000 ticket, according to CBS.

“I think they need to be held to a higher standard,” Robert Sumwalt, former National Transportation Safety Board chair, said of the autonomous cars. “Before we have widespread use of self-driving vehicles, we’ve got to make sure that they are implemented properly.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Is Cracker Barrel CEO Already Gone? Insiders Share Unexpected Changes Making Some Think She May Already Be Out the Door
Illegal Alien Who Served as School Superintendent Was Registered to Vote and Has Extensive Criminal Record
California Cops Left Scratching Their Heads After Self-Driving Car Breaks the Law: 'A Ticket Couldn't Be Issued'
Graphic: Previously Attacked by Muslims, Wheelchair-Bound Preacher Stabbed in Neck, Murdered in France
Federal Investigation Requested After Woman in Maine Finds 250 State Ballots in an Amazon Delivery
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation