SECTIONS
News
Print

California County Reopens Swimming Pools, but There's a Catch: Only One Person at a Time

×
By Erin Coates
Published May 3, 2020 at 7:08am
Print

Private swimming pools in Riverside County, California, just west of Los Angeles, can be reopened, but only one swimmer can be in the pool at a time, according to a revision of the county’s executive order.

Private pools are “permitted to operate for single occupancy only (one swimmer at a time), regardless of size or volume of pool,” the county public health department’s document on coronavirus restrictions now says.

Apartment complexes, country clubs, hotels, homeowners associations and motels are allowed to reopen their pools, but they must follow the one-swimmer-at-a-time rule, designed to encourage people to continue to follow social distancing rules and not congregate in the area, KESQ-TV reported.

“We’re asking people to still continue to social distance and allow one individual inside the pool at a time,” Chairman V. Manuel Perez said in a hearing.

Outdoor furniture placed around the pool area must either be stacked or put away.

TRENDING: New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown

Drinking fountains and showers are not allowed to be used, and rails, doorknobs and faucets “must be sanitized frequently,” according to the Riverside public health department.

The swimming pool restrictions were relaxed in order to help people who rely on swimming as exercise.

“I think it is good,” resident and former lifeguard Steven Erickson told KESQ. “I don’t know if we are quite there yet, but I think it is important to move that direction for people that are unable to exercise by running or some other means.”

The heatwave sweeping Southern California also contributed to the relaxing of the social distancing rules, KNBC-TV reported.

Do you think this was a good move by the county?

Although the document states that a parent or guardian should remain with a minor who is swimming to ensure safety, residents have concerns about safety for others.

“It’s a little bit mortifying. That’s kind of rule No. 1 about swim safety: Never swim alone,” Erickson said.

According to Erickson, having someone in the area does not help because it only takes a second for an accident to happen.

“It’s not the typical what you see in the movies, people splashing and crying and screaming,” he said.

RELATED: Supermarket Chains Facing Lawsuit over Alleged Price Gouging During Pandemic

“It’s generally very quiet; someone goes under without making a noise.”

He added that the people the order is supposed to help could be in the most danger.

“We have a lot of people in this valley that may not be good swimmers, that are elderly, perhaps have health conditions, and they may not be able to get themselves out of trouble in water,” Erickson said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,643 cases of COVID-19 in Riverside Country, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







California County Reopens Swimming Pools, but There's a Catch: Only One Person at a Time
Report: China Stops WHO from Joining Virus Investigation, Refuses To Hand Over Lab Logs
Two More Rural California Counties Set To Join Defiance of Newsom Order
Days After AOC Pushed for 'Rent Cancellation,' Massive Rent Strike Swells
New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×