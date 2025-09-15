Share
California Criminals Rob and Attack 88-Year-Old Store Owner

 By Michael Austin  September 15, 2025 at 7:00am
An 88-year-old store owner in San Jose, California, was attacked during a smash-and-grab robbery of his jewelry store by a mob of thieves wearing hoodies and masks.

The heist at Kim Hung Jewelry occurred on Sept. 5, according to a report from KNTV.

As shown by surveillance footage, more than 15 people climbed out of three separate vehicles in what appeared to be a coordinated heist at the small business.

The thieves smashed glass cases to access the jewelry.

One of the suspects pushed the elderly owner to the ground as he vainly tried to stop his store from being robbed.

He also suffered a stroke during the incident and cut his feet on shards of smashed glass, according to KNTV.

According to the owner’s niece, her uncle was released from the hospital on Sept. 7, but he may not return to the jewelry business after four decades in the industry.

The damages to his store could be at least $100,000.

San Jose police said in a statement that “multiple suspects entered the store with at least one suspect armed with a firearm,” according to a report from ABC.

“The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles prior to police arrival,” police added in the release.

“The suspects are unidentified and remain at large.”

One of the thieves was recorded pointing a handgun at a store employee, while another examined the employee’s pockets.

Local officials responded to the incident, and Vietnamese business owners plan to meet with San Jose police officials on how they can prevent future smash-and-grab robberies.

“This is very scary. Every small business and their livelihood depends on income from the stores,” Cupertino Mayor Liang-Fang Chao remarked, per KNTV.

“It’s a huge problem that we have everywhere. We need to get Prop 36 funding. The governor was supposed to do it and he needs to do it quick,” Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano added.

Such violent crime has long plagued major California cities.

