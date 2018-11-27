California Dem Party Chairman Accused of Assault, Sexual Harassment

The chairman of California’s Democratic Party is being accused of sexual harassment and assault, according to new reports.

According to The Washington Post, Daraka Larimore-Hall, the state party’s vice chairman, has called for the removal of chairman Eric Bauman after hearing allegations from employees that they were sexually harassed and sexually assaulted by Bauman.

Larimore-Hall said he “initiated the formal process of calling for Bauman to be ousted.”

The accusers are “brave souls (who) have come forward, they have been joined by others with similar stories and experience,” said Larimore-Hall, who called the accusations “credible, corroborated and utterly heart-breaking.”

Eric Bauman, chair of the California Democratic Party, has been accused of sexual assault and harassment. The vice chair of the party has asked him to resign.

Bauman, the first openly gay chairman of California’s Democrats, issued a statement in response to the Post story, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“I take seriously any allegation brought forward by anyone who believes they have been caused pain,” Bauman said. “To that end, a prompt, thorough and independent investigation of the allegations has been undertaken by a respected outside investigator, ensuring these individuals making the charges are treated with respect and free from any concerns of retaliation.”

“I look forward to putting these allegations behind us and moving forward as unified Democrats,” he added.

Larrimore-Hall, however, said that he has spoken with individuals who say they were harassed.

“I believe the victims. Their stories illustrate a clear and escalating pattern of Chairman Bauman’s horrific and dehumanizing behavior,” Larimore-Hall wrote in a statement.

“This is unacceptable for a political organization dedicated to feminism, human rights and just working conditions. Our activists and voters look to us as a force for social change, and we must embody the values we fight for in society,” he wrote.

The women’s caucus of the California Democrats did not pick a side in a statement it released on its Facebook page.

“The California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus believes that each and all of us — especially elected party leaders — must create a culture of dignity and respect and use our powers to fight harassment, discrimination, bullying, and abuse,” the statement said. “We support victims coming forward with a path to justice, due process, and transparency so that our party can do the hard work of building a culture of respect and equity for all.”

However, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said it was time for Bauman to go.

“The allegations of sexual assault that @DarakaKenric is filing against @EricBauman are shocking. CalDems should replace him with @mldauber who is one of the nation’s foremost scholars on sexual harassment & led the Persky recall campaign. We need a bold feminist to lead for 2020,” Khanna tweeted.

