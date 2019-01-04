California Democrat Eric Swalwell Predicts There Will Be a Race for Who Can Kick Out Trump First

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said there will be a race between Congress and the electorate to see who can remove President Donald Trump from office first.

“Well, Donald Trump is either going to be impeached by the Congress or impeached at the ballot box. It’s really a race as to which one will happen first,” Swalwell said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

“I think for the sake of democracy just as Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi said I’d rather see it done at the ballot box, but we’re not going to shirk our responsibility and give him the presidential immunity he’s enjoyed,” he said.

Swalwell said if Democrats were playing by Trump’s rules they would have already impeached the president, despite their lack of evidence.

“Also if this was Donald Trump justice, Donald Trump would already be impeached by now because he makes wild accusations, rushes to judgment, doesn’t rely on any evidence,” he said. “That’s not what’s going to happen. We’re going to look at the (special counsel Robert) Mueller report. We’re going to look at the emoluments clause. We’re going to look at these other abuses of power and if there is evidence we’re going to follow it. We’re going to run it down — put together an airtight case and seek bipartisan buy in.”

Swalwell said Congress should focus on Trump’s actions on health care and the Department of Justice, along with his attempts to end the Mueller probe.

“So, you know, what he’s done at the Department of Justice to not enforce the requirement that, you know, you can’t be charged more for a pre-existing condition by an insurance company. That affects every day Americans but also the rule of law,” he continued, adding:

We all have to follow the law. No one is above it, and that certainly applies to the president. So making sure he, too, is not above it in the way that he has fired his investigator, or the way he’s tried to pick his judges, the way that he’s tried to get rid of his attorney general or put in place an attorney general that would try and end the Mueller investigation. So I think it’s really explaining to the American people that investigations matter whether it’s upholding the Constitution, the rule of law or issues that affect them at their kitchen table.

