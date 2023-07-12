Imagine this scene. You are a parent. You take your 5-year-old to a local supermarket to pick up a gallon of milk. You let go of his hand for less than a minute as you lean into the supermarket refrigerator to take hold of the plastic container. Then you turn around to find your child missing.

At first, you don’t panic, knowing that he is one of those curious types, and you live in a safe neighborhood. So you call his name, expecting an imminent response. None is forthcoming.

You call his name for a second time, a bit louder than before. Still nothing. No longer as composed, you finally call his name for a third time. Panic begins to crawl into your throat.

By now, you begin to shout your child’s name while running towards the front of the store and both exits. You spot him outside getting into the car with a stranger. And before you can reach him, the stranger slams both car doors and drives away. What do you do?

You had better think about that more than ever as Tuesday, California Democrats decided to take the door off the hinges to our nation and invite human traffickers to bring their friends. Through one deliberate and disgusting action, the California Assembly committee put milk, cookies, and our precious youth out for the taking.

Everyone should be pissed, not just Californians. The Assembly Public Safety Committee’s decision to block SB 14 from transitioning human trafficking from a minor felony to serious felony places all of our kids at serious risk. It also escalates women being placed in harm’s way. And within those two groups, sit Indigenous women and children who are the largest population living in the United States victimized by human traffickers.

“Watch what a man does, not what he says, if you really want to know who he is.” Truth in a nutshell, the same truth that applies to Democrats.

According to Fox News, California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson put it another way, “You know you’re on the wrong side of an issue when you deliver a win for human traffickers. Democrats on the Public Safety Committee proved they have no intention of protecting the lives of Californians, let alone protecting innocent children from the horrors of human trafficking.”

Are any conservatives surprised that no Democrats on the committee voted for the bill? Of course not. We all know that Democrats care nothing for women and children, except when they can be used as pawns in an act to forward the Democratic agenda.

Is human trafficking a major problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (46 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I think every conservative across our nation nearly vomited when former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to the podium designating “the children” as being her reason to embark upon another term. That woman is as far from grandmotherly as the witch in the Brothers Grimm German fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” To expect more from the rest?

They all stick together. Wasn’t that the single attribute former President Donald Trump stated that he admired most about the Democratic party “that they all stick together?” The man hasn’t been wrong yet.

He is the same man who signed nine pieces of bipartisan legislation combating human trafficking throughout his term. In other words, he wanted to stop this travesty so he took action to do it. Through their actions, Democrats are announcing that they want to do the exact opposite.

What is mindblowing is that Democrats no longer feel as if they need to hide their destructive intentions. They literally put it right out there for all to see, a result of becoming quite comfortable in knowing that “nothing or no one will stop them.”

JUST IN: The Assembly Public Safety Committee blocks SB 14, which would have made human trafficking of a minor a serious felony in California. “HORRIBLE” was yelled at the dais as victim sobs. The bill had cleared the Senate with bipartisan support. https://t.co/2xIsoV7vhi — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 11, 2023

No one is waiting on Republican leaders to save anyone, especially not our kids. It is just one more reason people are arming themselves with pistols and ammunition in droves.

Conservatives are not embracing the denial Democrats are dishing out. They won’t be the ones to be disarmed, only to have their kids snatched up by monsters who enjoy raping, dismembering or enslaving the most innocent among us.

The purposeful decision The Assembly Public Safety Committee made today equates with the establishment of a partnership between them, the Democratic party, and human traffickers. Our government and the most inhumane among us just joined hands.

The only way to make this clearer to everyone is by way of their own hands…as they place your child in the car and drive him away; never to be seen by you again. The haunting images will make it ever so clear. You will never sleep again or forgive yourself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.