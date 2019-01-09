California Democrats Reintroduce Gun ‘Rationing’ Bill

A proposal that would limit how often California residents can exercise their Second Amendment rights to buy a long gun has been introduced in the California state legislature.

California Senate Bill 61, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, bans purchasers from acquiring more than one gun within a 30-day period, CNBC reported. California already slaps that restriction on handgun purchases.

Gun rights advocates are opposed to the law.

“California already has extensive waiting periods before a law-abiding citizen can exercise a fundamental constitutional right,” said Lawrence Keane, senior vice president for government and public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to CNBC.

“Further burdening and infringing on Californians’ constitutional rights by rationing its exercise will not make the community safer. This was something former Gov. Brown understood.”

TRENDING: Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Republican Jim Jordan in Abuse Case Gets Arrested

California bill would limit number of guns people can buy to one per month https://t.co/BWKzidibJS pic.twitter.com/ab3rB2KAfv — The News Amed (@thenewsamed) January 8, 2019

A similar bill, SB1177, passed the legislature in 2018, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

Brown called the 30-day limit “well intentioned,” but said it “would have the effect of burdening lawful citizens who wish to sell certain firearms that they no longer need.”

Do you fear for your Second Amendment rights? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Brown signed the bill to raise the age to buy firearms.

Portantino introduced the bills in the wake the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I am so glad to have the support of my colleagues to make California a safer place to live and raise a family,” he said in a statement after they were passed in August.

“As a dad and a legislator, I am determined to help California respond appropriately to the tragic events our country has recently faced. I feel it is imperative that California leads when Washington refuses to act.”

After Brown vetoed the 30-day purchase limit, Portantino vowed to bring the measure back in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: Trump Calls Pelosi’s Bluff on Border Barrier Funding and Leaves Meeting: ‘Total Waste of Time’

“There are just too many weapons in private hands unnecessarily,” Portantino said at an event in November.

“You only have one finger.”

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener said he supports the purchase limit.

“No one needs to purchase more than one gun a month,” he said, according to a report Friday in Pasadena Now. “Limiting the number of guns an individual can purchase is a proven strategy to reduce gun violence.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated Monday in his inaugural address that he was open to further restrictions on gun rights.

“Make no mistake, there are powerful forces arrayed against us,” Newsom said,.

“Not just politicians in Washington — but drug companies that gouge Californians with sky-high prices. A gun lobby that’s willing to sacrifice the lives of our children to line their pockets.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.