SECTIONS
Politics
Print

California DMV Admits Voter Registration Failure, Noncitizens Added to Voter Rolls

Voters in Ventura County, California, fill out ballots during the 2012 presidential election.Joseph Sohm / ShutterstockVoters in Ventura County, California, fill out ballots during the 2012 presidential election. California officials recently acknowledged registering more than 1,000 noncitizens to vote thanks to a problem at the Department of Motor Vehicles. (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock)

By Will Racke
at 5:38am
Print

An error at California’s Department of Motor Vehicles caused more than a thousand people, including some who were not U.S. citizens, to be incorrectly registered to vote, state officials said Monday.

The DMV admitted that a “processing error” at agency field offices resulted in as many as 1,500 names being added to voter rolls between April 23 and Sept. 25.

The widespread glitch was discovered after Randall Marquis, a Canadian citizen and legal U.S. resident living in California, notified the DMV he had received a piece of mail from the agency saying he was registered to vote.

In response to Marquis’ alert, the agency ordered an internal audit and discovered hundreds of similar cases.

“This error occurred when DMV technicians processed customer requests at field offices to change voter eligibility responses on driver license applications,” the DMV wrote in a letter to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

TRENDING: Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

“Due to the order in which the change was processed, the customer’s initial responses were retained instead of the correct and revised responses.”

The DMV said the improper registrations were made “through no fault of the customer.”

None of the people who were registered to vote due to the error were illegal immigrants, the agency added.

“We have worked quickly with the Department of Technology to correct these errors and have also updated the programming and added additional safeguards to improve this process,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a statement Monday, according to ABC News.

Do you think this was an honest mistake?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The spate of improper registrations was the second major statewide error at the California DMV in the last two months.

The agency admitted in early September that it had mishandled about 23,000 voter registrations by assigning them to the wrong political party or mislabeling vote-by-mail preferences.

Padilla said Monday he was “deeply frustrated and disappointed” by the errors at the DMV. He called on the agency to hire an outside consultant to help shore up its voter registration process.

An audit of California’s DMV voter registration program — commonly known as “motor voter” — is likely to turn up more instances of mistaken registration, according to the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a nonprofit that investigates election integrity issues.

A PILF report released in August found that hundreds of non-citizens were recently purged from voter rolls in three major California counties, most of them after having registered through the motor voter program.

RELATED: After Kavanaugh Vote, Booker Heads to Iowa with 2020 Elections in Mind

“There can be much more to come on this front, given Secretary Padilla’s quick call for an audit and quoted claims from non-citizens caught in the system,” PILF spokesman Logan Churchwell told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Too many non-citizens learn of … their unlawful registrations from federal authorities during immigration procedures thanks to sloppy motor voter enforcement like seen here. We’ve seen thousands document those rude awakenings across the country.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and President Donald Trump meet with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.