California Drive-By Targets Jewish Family's Hanukkah Display Just 2 Days Before Bondi Beach Massacre

A drive-by shooting targeted a California home decorated for Hanukkah late Friday night, with police saying the assailants fired what appeared to be an airsoft gun from a passing vehicle.

Two days before the Bondi shooting, suspects targeted the Jewish family's Hanukkah display in California, firing roughly 20 shots from a passing car and allegedly shouting slurs like "F**k the Jews" and "Free Palestine," police and the homeowner said, according to CBS News.

Rodgir Cohen and his son Jon Paul, who lives at the residence, described the incident in a post on X and later told CBS News the attack felt random and frightening.

“Our home was attacked by shooters on Friday night. Despite 20 shots being fired at our home in a drive-by shooting, yelling ‘Free Palestine, N*gger, and F- the Jews’ after unloading 20 shots,” Cohen wrote.

Paul said he encountered the alleged assailants, two women and a man, in person shortly before the shooting.

“He was holding whatever it was towards me, but he chose to yell at me,” Paul told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo. “He said, ‘Free Palestine,’ and then he used the N-word. Looking back and realizing that what he had in his hand was likely a gun and that he was that close to me really shakes me up.”

After the encounter, the father and son drove away, but moments later home surveillance footage showed a vehicle returning and firing more than 20 rounds from what investigators believe was an airsoft gun, according to the Redlands Police Department.

“As our friends in the Jewish community begin their celebration of Hanukkah, several tragic incidents have occurred across the globe, targeting people simply because of their faith. Unfortunately, Redlands is not immune to these hateful acts, as a local family was targeted because of their festive home decorations celebrating Hanukkah,” the Redlands Police Department said in a statement.

Police said investigators believe the suspects singled out the family because of the Hanukkah-themed decorations, though authorities have not released any descriptions of the individuals or the vehicle involved. Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo condemned the incident, saying the city rejects hatred and political violence, even as officials said no one was injured.

“While we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith,” Saucedo said in a statement. “Violence and hatred have no place in Redlands.”

