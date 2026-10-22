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The accident happened in a construction zone in Utah. (nantonov - iStock / Getty Images)

California Driver Crashed While Watching X-Rated Content – Police Say She Killed a Retired Sunday School Teacher

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 21, 2026 at 5:06pm
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A California driver was charged this week with automobile homicide after investigators said she accessed a pornography website on her phone less than two minutes before a June crash on Interstate 15 in Utah that killed a retired Sunday school teacher.

Christine Chao, 44, of Rosemead, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with the second-degree felony, KSL-TV reported.

The crash occurred June 12 on northbound I-15 near Levan in Juab County, where construction had slowed traffic.

Charging documents said that two vehicles were traveling at a slower speed when Chao’s vehicle slammed into one, causing it to crash into the vehicle ahead.

“Officers did not observe any brake marks on the road to indicate the defendant slowed before the crash,” the report said.

 


Scott LaVar Lichfield, 66, of Fillmore, was a passenger in the back seat of one of the vehicles. He suffered a head injury and later died.

Chao admitted to officers that she was at fault.

Investigators seized her phone, obtained a search warrant, and found that she had accessed xvideos.com less than two minutes before the crash.

The site is commonly used to view pornographic videos, the charging documents said.

 

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Lichfield had recently celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary with his wife, Debbie, just the day before.

His obituary described him as a gentle soul who served as a Sunday school teacher to groups of children, as well as nursery leader, Scout leader, and financial clerk in multiple church wards.

He was remembered for playing Santa Claus. “He loved and adored playing Santa Claus. He even looked like him,” the family said.

He also enjoyed reading to his grandchildren and building Legos with them.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Chao is scheduled for a first court appearance in November.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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