A California driver was charged this week with automobile homicide after investigators said she accessed a pornography website on her phone less than two minutes before a June crash on Interstate 15 in Utah that killed a retired Sunday school teacher.

Christine Chao, 44, of Rosemead, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with the second-degree felony, KSL-TV reported.

The crash occurred June 12 on northbound I-15 near Levan in Juab County, where construction had slowed traffic.

Charging documents said that two vehicles were traveling at a slower speed when Chao’s vehicle slammed into one, causing it to crash into the vehicle ahead.

“Officers did not observe any brake marks on the road to indicate the defendant slowed before the crash,” the report said.

Woman allegedly browsing porn while driving kills 66-year-old man A 44-year-old California woman, Christine Chao, has been charged with automobile homicide after allegedly accessing a pornographic website shortly before causing a fatal crash in Utah, United States. According to TMZ, Chao was charged Tuesday following investigations into the June 12 accident along Interstate 15 near Levan. Court documents revealed that Chao allegedly crashed into a sedan slowing down in a construction zone, triggering a three-vehicle collision. The accident left 66-year-old Scott LaVar Lichfield with serious head injuries, which subsequently claimed his life. Investigators said Chao “told officers she was at fault” during questioning. A subsequent examination of her phone revealed she had accessed a pornographic website “less than two minutes before the crash.” Authorities also reported finding no braking marks indicating that Chao attempted to slow down before impact. She now faces a second-degree felony charge of automobile homicide as legal proceedings continue. — Rifnote (@viarifnote) October 21, 2026



Scott LaVar Lichfield, 66, of Fillmore, was a passenger in the back seat of one of the vehicles. He suffered a head injury and later died.

Chao admitted to officers that she was at fault.

Investigators seized her phone, obtained a search warrant, and found that she had accessed xvideos.com less than two minutes before the crash.

The site is commonly used to view pornographic videos, the charging documents said.

Lichfield had recently celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary with his wife, Debbie, just the day before.

His obituary described him as a gentle soul who served as a Sunday school teacher to groups of children, as well as nursery leader, Scout leader, and financial clerk in multiple church wards.

He was remembered for playing Santa Claus. “He loved and adored playing Santa Claus. He even looked like him,” the family said.

He also enjoyed reading to his grandchildren and building Legos with them.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Chao is scheduled for a first court appearance in November.

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