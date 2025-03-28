California Under Federal Investigation for Allegedly Violating Parents' Rights

Two federal departments are investigating whether California violated the rights of parents through school-based efforts to block parents from accessing records pertaining to a child’s gender.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins wrote Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom that her department was reviewing federal funding it sends to California while it determines if the state is complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, according to a news release posted on the department’s website.

“This is to inform you that … the United States Department of Agriculture is undertaking a review of its research and other education-related funding in California for compliance with the Constitution, federal laws including Titles VI and IX, and the priorities of the Trump Administration,” the letter said.

“In particular, the Department of Agriculture will support the U.S. Department of Education (ED) in its investigation into the California Department of Education (CDE) for alleged violations of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA),” the letter explained.

The letter noted that “FERPA gives parents the right to access their children’s education records, but the California Department of Education has allegedly abdicated the responsibilities FERPA imposes, due to a new California state law that prohibits school personnel from disclosing records about a child’s ‘gender identity’ to that child’s parent.”

“USDA will support ED’s investigation and efforts to vigorously protect parents’ rights and ensure that students do not fall victim to a radical transgender ideology that often leads to family alienation and irreversible medical interventions,” the letter said.

“State laws do not override federal laws, and educational entities receiving federal funding are subject to FERPA and its implementing regulations. Violation of FERPA can result in termination of an educational entity’s federal funding,” the release on the department website warned.

“FERPA is a federal privacy law enforced by the ED. FERPA gives parents the right to access their children’s education records, the right to request record corrections or amendments, and the right to control, with important exceptions, disclosure of personally identifiable information in education records.”

Should California lose federal funding? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (556 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

However, the website noted that a “California Assembly Bill 1955, which … took effect on January 1, 2025, appears to conflict with FERPA by prohibiting schools from requiring personnel to disclose records about a child’s ‘gender identity’ to that child’s parent.”

ED is investigating the California Department of Education for allegedly violating the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) after a California law prohibited school personnel from disclosing a child’s “gender identity” to that child’s parent. https://t.co/rkg2BwC3z7 pic.twitter.com/uQWzMualZZ — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) March 27, 2025

The Department of Education said its Student Privacy Policy Office is investigating whether the state law contravenes federal law.

“SPPO has reason to believe that numerous local educational agencies (LEAs) in California may be violating FERPA to socially transition children at school while hiding minors’ ‘gender identity’ from parents,” a release posted on the department’s website said.

“Given the number of LEAs that appear to be involved, SPPO is concerned that CDE played a role, either directly or indirectly, in the widespread adoption of these practices, which appear to be required by the recently enacted California Assembly Bill 1955,” the release said.

“Teachers and school counselors should not be in the business of advising minors entrusted to their care on consequential decisions about their sexual identity and mental health. That responsibility and privilege lies with a parent or trusted loved one,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.

🚨California Schools Under Federal Investigation Due to Shocking Statements and Actions by Administrators and Teachers Keeping Secrets From Parents For example, in Encinitas California, the Assistant Superintendent of @eusdtweets Amy Illingworth reportedly instructed teachers to… pic.twitter.com/SCXwOo7S5f — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 28, 2025

“It is not only immoral but also potentially in contradiction with federal law for California schools to hide crucial information about a student’s well-being from parents and guardians,” she said.

“The agency launched today’s investigation to vigorously protect parents’ rights and ensure that students do not fall victim to a radical transgender ideology that often leads to family alienation and irreversible medical interventions.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.