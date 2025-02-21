Share
News

California Fire Captain Brutally Murdered, Manhunt Underway for Partner

 By Bryan Chai  February 21, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

California firefighters are still being utterly inundated with hardships.

And this latest example has nothing to do with those hellish wildfires.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made a “significant development” with regards to investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Rebecca Marodi, 49.

As multiple reports, including from Fox News, noted, Marodi was a Southern California fire captain.

“Responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, deputies discovered 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the sheriff’s office said. “Despite life-saving efforts by deputies and Cal Fire paramedics, Marodi was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Shockingly and tragically, the primary suspect appears to be Marodi’s partner.

“In a significant development, Sheriff’s Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in this case,” the sheriff’s update read. “The suspect is Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak.

“Olejniczak is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair, and is 53 years old. Olejniczak’s current location is unknown.

“The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case.”

As Fox described it, a manhunt is already underway for Olejniczak.

The Independent published a report on Olejniczak, noting that she had already served extended prison time recently — for fatally stabbing her husband.

Olejniczak was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2004, per the report, after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her then-husband.

Related:
Notorious New Orleans 'Hustler' Arrested in Connection with Super Bowl Reporter's Death

She ultimately served 13 years and eight months in prison due to the “use of drugs and alcohol.”

Olejniczak had two children with her former husband.

According to CBS News, Rebecca Marodi’s ex-partner described the relationship between Rebecca and Yolanda as “toxic.”

“Yolanda was very jealous,” the ex-partner told CBS. “My understanding is she was very jealous and did not want to have Becky maintain the friendships she had for years with other women.”

If anyone has any information regarding this ongoing case, the San Diego sheriff’s office added: “We appeal to anyone with information regarding Yolanda Olejniczak’s whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 868-3200.

“Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Elon Musk Calls for End to Space Station: 'It Is Time to Begin Preparations for Deorbiting'
Studio That Massacred 'Lord of the Rings' Given Creative Control of 'James Bond' Franchise
California Fire Captain Brutally Murdered, Manhunt Underway for Partner
'Worthy and Inspirational' Daniel Penny Receives Prestigious Award
The Death of Hollywood: Actress Reveals Why There Are No True Movie Stars Anymore
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation