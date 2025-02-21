California Fire Captain Brutally Murdered, Manhunt Underway for Partner

California firefighters are still being utterly inundated with hardships.

And this latest example has nothing to do with those hellish wildfires.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made a “significant development” with regards to investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Rebecca Marodi, 49.

As multiple reports, including from Fox News, noted, Marodi was a Southern California fire captain.

“Responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, deputies discovered 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the sheriff’s office said. “Despite life-saving efforts by deputies and Cal Fire paramedics, Marodi was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Shockingly and tragically, the primary suspect appears to be Marodi’s partner.

A suspect has been identified in the murder of a woman in Ramona. Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of fatally stabbing 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi at a home on Rancho Villa Road on February 17. Read our news release here: https://t.co/acGUhtxt1R.… pic.twitter.com/11MJ4cBkMt — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 20, 2025

“In a significant development, Sheriff’s Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in this case,” the sheriff’s update read. “The suspect is Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak.

“Olejniczak is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair, and is 53 years old. Olejniczak’s current location is unknown.

“The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case.”

As Fox described it, a manhunt is already underway for Olejniczak.

The Independent published a report on Olejniczak, noting that she had already served extended prison time recently — for fatally stabbing her husband.

Olejniczak was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2004, per the report, after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her then-husband.

She ultimately served 13 years and eight months in prison due to the “use of drugs and alcohol.”

Olejniczak had two children with her former husband.

According to CBS News, Rebecca Marodi’s ex-partner described the relationship between Rebecca and Yolanda as “toxic.”

“Yolanda was very jealous,” the ex-partner told CBS. “My understanding is she was very jealous and did not want to have Becky maintain the friendships she had for years with other women.”

If anyone has any information regarding this ongoing case, the San Diego sheriff’s office added: “We appeal to anyone with information regarding Yolanda Olejniczak’s whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 868-3200.

“Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.”

