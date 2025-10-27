California Girls' Volleyball Team Has So-Called Trans Player - Other Teams Aren't Having It

Jurupa Valley High School’s girls’ varsity volleyball team has seen 10 or more competing teams cancel matches against them because one of their players claims transgender identity.

Patriot High School has forfeited matches twice, while Los Osos High School has forfeited at least one, according to an Oct. 15 report from Fox News.

Jurupa Valley High School head coach Liana Manu announced that a varsity match against Patriot was canceled, while the junior varsity and freshman matches would proceed.

“Patriot will be forfeiting varsity but lower levels will be playing. We already expected it,” a text message from Manu read, Fox reported.

The cancellations come as Alyssa McPherson and Hadeel Hazameh, two teammates of self-proclaimed transgender player AB Hernandez, left the team and filed a lawsuit against Jurupa Unified School District.

The girls had to share a locker room with Hernandez in past seasons.

WOW. An EIGHTH California girls’ high school volleyball team has REFUSED to play against Jurupa Valley for allowing AB Hernandez, a male, to compete on the girls’ team. Reports from Outkick revealed that in a recent game against Jurupa Valley, the opposing team was “visibly… pic.twitter.com/bAV7mjAAM7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

“Plaintiffs have been intimidated by an intentionally hostile environment created by Defendants wherein they were bullied by school officials to censor their objections to competing with, and against, a male and to sharing intimate and private spaces with a male,” part of the lawsuit said, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Hernandez also earned several medals in the California high school track and field championships earlier this year.

Those awards include gold medals in the triple jump and high jump competitions.

Jurupa Valley High School won its league last year with Hernandez on the team, Fox News reported.

The outlet noted that the controversy has only gained national attention this season.

Beyond the violation of the teenagers’ privacy, the presence of Hernandez on the Jurupa Valley High School team presents safety risks to other students.

There are documented cases of male athletes claiming transgender identity before competing on female volleyball teams, only to severely injure actual female competitors.

Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player, suffered a powerful blow three years ago from a self-proclaimed transgender competitor, leading to partial paralysis and other complications.

Her mother, Pamela McNabb, later wrote an opinion piece for Fox News about the fateful day.

“My daughter, Payton, was struck in the head and neck by a spike from a transgender-identifying male on the opposing team, causing her to lose consciousness and lay in a fencing position on the gym floor,” McNabb described.

“We later found out she had suffered a traumatic brain injury, leaving her partially paralyzed on the right side of her body and unable to speak or see clearly.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.