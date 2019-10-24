California Goes off the Deep End, Labels Roadkill a 'Healthy' Food Source

While state lawmakers in California enjoy the fine meals their six-figure salaries allow them, those making less money don’t always have many choices when it comes to food.

Thankfully, the magnanimous leaders of the state have legalized the other white meat as a “healthy” food source. No, not pork, but roadkill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill No. 395 into law on Oct. 13, allowing residents to access the bounty of food that awaits them on the side of the interstate.

“It is the intent of this act,” the law reads, “to make available to Californians tens of thousands of pounds of a healthy, wild, big game food source that currently is wasted each year following wildlife-vehicle collisions.”

The law allows the taking of “any deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, or wild pig,” killed in a traffic accident.

TRENDING: Bette Midler Says People Should 'Be More Grateful for the Neighbor' Who Assaulted Rand Paul

Californians can now run over a deer, throw the carcass in the back of their electric car and have venison for dinner.

Just to be completely clear — plenty of people eat roadkill. A deer harvested with a hunting rifle has the same nutritional value as one plowed down by a Buick.

The difference here is in the state’s shameless assertion that this meat is healthy just by virtue of it being wild game. As any hunter knows, there’s meat from a healthy animal and meat from a sick animal.

Hipsters from Los Angeles looking to make venison roadkill tapas might not know how to tell the two apart and could wind up getting very sick despite the state’s claim that this meat would otherwise be wasted.

Would you ever eat roadkill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (67 Votes) 80% (261 Votes)

Of course, the state washes their hands of any negative consequences that might stem from this act.

“The state is not liable for any harm, injury, loss, or damage arising out of the recovery, possession, use, transport, or consumption of any wild game animal legally salvaged pursuant to this section,” the law states.

Wild game can be full of parasites and diseases just waiting to make the jump to a human host. Handling animals without proper knowledge can lead to severe illness.

The potential for disease doesn’t appear to be the creepiest part, either.

While it may just be a random coincidence, the law shilling roadkill as a “healthy” food source comes a day after Newsom signed another law guaranteeing students a free meal courtesy of the state of California.

RELATED: Man Gored by Bison 3 Months Ago Takes Date to the Same Park, Only for Her To Get Attacked Too

When parents can’t afford to buy their kids the typical school lunch, students are sometimes denied food or given a different, cheaper alternative. Lunch shaming is very real and has serious consequences for the well-being of our kids. No more in CA. https://t.co/MBL9BOICal — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 13, 2019

We’re not completely sure the two are related — but if you’re a public school kid in California, it wouldn’t hurt to steer clear of the cafeteria’s meatloaf surprise from now on.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.