California Gov Candidates Beat Each Other Up at Debate After Poll Indicates, Even After Swalwell Exit, GOP Might Lock Dems Out of Race

Are you old enough to remember when Eric Swalwell’s departure from the California gubernatorial primary was supposed to solve all the Democrats’ problems?

It seemed so perfect, in fact, that some people called it an “establishment op” — a coordinated hit on a guy who could ensure that the Democrats were locked out of the November general election. See, while the former representative was considered the leading candidate among Democrats in the so-called “jungle primary” process to replace current Gov. Gavin Newsom, only the top two candidates — regardless of affiliation — reach the November general election under the rules. There were a bunch of Democrats somewhere between five and 15 percent, and two Republicans — former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco — polling higher than them.

Then came a torrent of sexual abuse and misconduct charges against Swalwell, a man whose sexual history has long been a source of speculation. (If not, perhaps, enough media fascination.) He not only left the gubernatorial race, he left Congress, period. Not only that, but President Donald Trump endorsed Hilton — meaning it was almost certain a Democrat would make it through to the second round, right?

Right?

Well, if Tuesday night’s debate was any indication, that might not be a certainty just yet. In a second debate mired in what The Hill described as “crosstalk, interruptions and squabbles with moderators just a week after a more muted showdown,” Democrats clashed with each other while trying (unsuccessfully, for the most part) to take Republicans down a peg.

This comes after the release of an Emerson College poll earlier this month after Swalwell’s departure, which showed Hilton still in the top spot and Bianco tied for second, even after Swalwell’s departure.

And when even former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter — the Democrat whose personal issues, including a nasty temper, have kept her from the front-runner status most assumed she would have in the upcoming primary — says that it’s “worse than my teenagers at dinner” during the debate at Pomona College, odds are that Californians aren’t feeling much better about their choices on the left:

“This is worse than my teenagers at dinner.” —Katie, and all of us #CAGovDebate pic.twitter.com/KctURwIIzh — Team Katie (@TeamKatiePorter) April 29, 2026

Granted, Porter has every reason to be exasperated. In the Emerson College survey, conducted April 14-15 among 1,000 likely primary voters, she remains tied for fourth with 10 percent. Hilton remained atop the poll with 17 percent, with Bianco and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer tied for second with 14 percent.

The man Porter was tied with was former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who went from 3 percent in the March poll to 10 percent. He’s been seen as the new face of the establishment Democrats now that Swalwell is out, compared to the profoundly crunchy (and wholly inexperienced) Mr. Steyer and hard-left Rep. Porter, and he’s gotten a surge in new donor money along with that support.

He used that opportunity Tuesday to, um, go after Steve Hilton for being in the pocket of “Daddy Trump.”

Steve Hilton only listens to one person: his Daddy, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/LJRLu8Iexr — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) April 29, 2026

Yeah, see, Xave my man, you still have to make it into the second round — something that’s in no way assured at this point, not only because you’re not necessarily in the lead, but also have to fend off a new wave of negative attention from the left flank of the party that’s unhappy they didn’t get the votes from Fang Fang’s ex.

Steyer, for instance, went after pretty much every other candidate for taking corporate dollars while he self-funds, although he’s focused most of his attention in this department on Becerra, who he’s labeled a political careerist who takes money from oil companies like Chevron:

If you want change, there’s only one person on this stage corporate special interests are scared of. pic.twitter.com/zyEgeVBFnq — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 29, 2026

Becerra preemptively struck back, saying in a post, “California is not for sale. We will not let billionaires buy their way into office.”

California is not for sale. We will not let billionaires buy their way into office. pic.twitter.com/iHKVgvV6pw — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) April 28, 2026

None of them may be buying their way anywhere. Of the top five candidates, all three Democrats — Becerra, Porter, and Steyer — said they would not suspend the state’s gas tax, which has led to the highest pump prices in the nation.

MODERATOR: California has the highest gas prices in the nation, would you suspend the gas tax? Xavier Becerra says no. STEYER: No PORTER: No pic.twitter.com/lNmoKJWNRB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2026

The whole thing, in short, was best summed up by a Pomona College student who stood up to ask a question: “Wow, that was a bit of a mess,” he began.

If you think it looks like a mess for Democrats now, wait and see what it’ll look like if that Emerson College poll plays out on June 2.

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