California’s hyper-progressive governor is under fire after he made comments that some deemed “racist.”

According to the New York Post, Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into a proverbial minefield after a Sunday event meant to promote his new memoir.

While speaking to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — a black man — Newsom appeared to make some curious comments about the intellect of black people.

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m no better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom told Dickens, as the audience laughed and applauded.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Newsom added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy … I cannot — You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

You can watch those uncomfortable remarks for yourself below:

The comments set off a firestorm of controversy for the man many presume to be one of the front-runners to secure the Democratic nomination for president in 2028.

The prevailing, unflattering interpretation of Newsom’s remarks was that he was generalizing and denigrating the intelligence of black people.

Florida GOP Rep. Randy Fine took to X, calling Newsom’s remarks “disgusting.”

Gavin Newsom just said he is like a black person because he got a bad SAT score and can’t read. I wish I could come up with something witty, but it’s so disgusting, I can’t. I look forward to all my Democrat colleagues in Congress demanding his resignation tomorrow. https://t.co/EsfKeZjWmi — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 23, 2026

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, called out the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

The soft bigotry of low expectations…. https://t.co/BQqnaVOc92 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2026

Author Carol M. Swain, meanwhile, called this out as “liberal racism.”

Liberal racism on display. https://t.co/59fxFsk64x — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) February 23, 2026

Even rapper Nicki Minaj piled on Newsom, calling out the slowed-down cadence that the governor used while ostensibly speaking to black people.

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

Newsom, for his part, took umbrage with these assertions. He posted a profanity-laden response to Fox News host Sean Hannity on X.

“You didn’t give a s*** about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s***holes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom posted. “Spare me your fake f***ing outrage, Sean.”

