California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people during an event hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party Monday in Manning, South Carolina.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people during an event hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party Monday in Manning, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Accused of Racism After Making SAT Score Comment to Black Mayor

 By Bryan Chai  February 23, 2026 at 5:54pm
California’s hyper-progressive governor is under fire after he made comments that some deemed “racist.”

According to the New York Post, Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into a proverbial minefield after a Sunday event meant to promote his new memoir.

While speaking to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — a black man — Newsom appeared to make some curious comments about the intellect of black people.

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m no better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom told Dickens, as the audience laughed and applauded.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Newsom added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy … I cannot — You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

You can watch those uncomfortable remarks for yourself below:

The comments set off a firestorm of controversy for the man many presume to be one of the front-runners to secure the Democratic nomination for president in 2028.

The prevailing, unflattering interpretation of Newsom’s remarks was that he was generalizing and denigrating the intelligence of black people.

Florida GOP Rep. Randy Fine took to X, calling Newsom’s  remarks “disgusting.”

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, called out the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

Author Carol M. Swain, meanwhile, called this out as “liberal racism.”

Even rapper Nicki Minaj piled on Newsom, calling out the slowed-down cadence that the governor used while ostensibly speaking to black people.

Newsom, for his part, took umbrage with these assertions. He posted a profanity-laden response to Fox News host Sean Hannity on X.

“You didn’t give a s*** about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s***holes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom posted. “Spare me your fake f***ing outrage, Sean.”

