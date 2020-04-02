California Gov. Newsom Admits Trump Has Been 'Responsive' on Coronavirus: 'I Have To Acknowledge That Publicly'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening and said the president has been “responsive” to California’s needs as the state fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom was responding to a question posed by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked if the Democratic governor felt like he had to watch what he said about the coronavirus issue in order to receive aid from the federal government.

“This is not time to bicker,” Newsom responded.

“I don’t care who’s up and down, whose polls are looking better than someone else’s or who wants to run for president or who doesn’t.

“When it comes to times of crisis, we need to raise above the partisanship and I’ve extended always an open hand, not a closed fist, in those circumstances. And this is no different.”

As of Thursday morning, there were 9,937 cases of COVID-19 in California, and 216 people have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Newsom said that with the number of cases in California rising, Trump has helped him get the aid needed for his constituents.

“Let me just be candid with you. I’d be lying to you to say that he hasn’t been responsive to our needs. He has,” Newsom said.

“And so, as a question, as a sort of an offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge that publicly.”

“And the fact is, every time I’ve called the president, he’s quickly gotten on the line,” the governor added.

He outlined specific ways Trump has aided California, like sending the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy to Southern California and helping get 2,000 field medical sites up and running across the state.

“We always want more, I could criticize this or that. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to focus on developing a relationship of trust as a matter, of course, because there’s just too many Americans, 40 million that live in this state that deserve us to get together and get along.”

Trump has also praised the California governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in the Golden State.

“By the way, Gavin Newsom has been terrific, I have to tell you — the governor of California,” Trump said in a media briefing last week.

“We’re getting along really well. We’re working hard for him.”

Trump added that he is working with governors like Newsom who the president has previously fought with about issues like forest fires and the border.

