California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces His 2020 Endorsement: ‘I’m Very Enthusiastic About Kamala Harris’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that he would support fellow Californian Kamala Harris in her run for the presidency.

Newsom made the announcement Friday when asked by Hayes who he would back in the packed Democratic field for president in 2020.

“I’m very enthusiastic about Kamala Harris,” Newsom said near the end of his interview.

“I’ve known her for decades, not only as district attorney where she did an extraordinary job with a very progressive record, but I watched her up close as lieutenant governor, when she served as attorney general, and I have the privilege of working with her as a U.S. senator.”

“I think the American people could not do better,” Newsom added.

The California Democrat later mentioned his endorsement again on Twitter:

“Kamala Harris is a fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable,” Newsom tweeted. “From advancing equality to defending immigrant communities to expanding opportunity, she’ll do what’s right. Proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President.”

Kamala Harris is a fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable. From advancing equality to defending immigrant communities to expanding opportunity, she’ll do what’s right. Proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President. pic.twitter.com/3MGPBcUigR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2019

However, not every Californian is thrilled about Harris and Newsom’s political alliance.

Singer and outspoken conservative Joy Villa replied to Newsom with a firm “nope.”

“Nope. No. Nope. Please get out of California. You’ve tanked us into even more debt,” Villa tweeted.

Nope. No. Nope. Please get out of California. You’ve tanked us into even more debt. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 16, 2019

According to Politico, this isn’t the first time that Newsom has thrown his weight behind the 2020 presidential contender. Newsom and the Democratic senator reportedly rose in California politics shoulder to shoulder, supported by many of the same political allies.

“It is an amazing journey Kamala and I have been on as friends,” Newsom said.

