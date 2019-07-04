California Governor Makes Overture to Nike After Patriotic Shoes Are Pulled at Kaepernick’s Behest

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is welcoming Nike with open arms after the company decided to pull a patriotic shoe design right before Independence Day.

Nike had planned to release a shoe called the Air Max 1 USA shoe, which included an 18th century U.S. flag design. But former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the face of Nike’s recent ad campaign, complained, claiming the flag represents slavery and is a symbol for white nationalists.

Nike immediately announced its decision to pull the shoe.

Furious, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that any state incentives that were proposed to attract a Nike factory to his state be dropped.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish,” Ducey said in a series of tweets.

Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it,” he continued.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history,” he said.

And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her. 9/9 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Newsom, however, said Nike was “doing the right thing” and invited the company to do business in California.

“Hey, @Nike— we’re just a quick jaunt over the border…Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values,” Newsom tweeted.

Hey, @Nike — we’re just a quick jaunt over the border… Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2019

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Just so you know how this works now: Nothing can happen in America anymore if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t like it. And in case you hadn’t noticed, there’s a lot Colin… #ColinKaepernick https://t.co/ssMY8qa6mW — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2019

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this… seems to be more in line with their views. pic.twitter.com/prAyOwTOau — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2019

Nike denied any anti-American intent and said in a statement that “it pulled the shoe based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”

“Nike is a company proud of its American heritage and our continuing engagement supporting thousands of American athletes including the U.S. Olympic team and U.S. Soccer teams.”

