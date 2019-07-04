SECTIONS
California Governor Makes Overture to Nike After Patriotic Shoes Are Pulled at Kaepernick’s Behest

Gov. Gavin Newsom rides during the San Francisco Pride Parade.Arun Nevader / Getty ImagesGov. Gavin Newsom rides during the San Francisco Pride Parade. (Arun Nevader / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 4, 2019 at 12:47am
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is welcoming Nike with open arms after the company decided to pull a patriotic shoe design right before Independence Day.

Nike had planned to release a shoe called the Air Max 1 USA shoe, which included an 18th century U.S. flag design. But former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the face of Nike’s recent ad campaign, complained, claiming the flag represents slavery and is a symbol for white nationalists.

Nike immediately announced its decision to pull the shoe.

Furious, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that any state incentives that were proposed to attract a Nike factory to his state be dropped.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish,” Ducey said in a series of tweets.

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it,” he continued.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history,” he said.

Is the left waging a war against America?

Newsom, however, said Nike was “doing the right thing” and invited the company to do business in California.

“Hey, @Nike— we’re just a quick jaunt over the border…Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values,” Newsom tweeted.

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Nike denied any anti-American intent and said in a statement that “it pulled the shoe based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”

“Nike is a company proud of its American heritage and our continuing engagement supporting thousands of American athletes including the U.S. Olympic team and U.S. Soccer teams.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
