California Governor Slammed for Signing ‘Nuts’ Gun Control Laws

California’s governor signed into law several gun control measures this week — an action that was slammed as “nuts” by Second Amendment groups in the state.

In a move that adds to California’s extensive list of restrictive gun laws, Democrat Jerry Brown signed a law that raises the minimum purchase age for rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 years old.

The purchase of handguns for people under 21 is already banned in the state.

Firearms Policy Coalition released a statement describing Senate Bill 1100 as “nuts” and an unneeded addition to the state’s “already-insane” list of gun laws.

Spokesman Craig DeLuz said the law is “about age discrimination, pure and simple,” saying that Brown was attempting “another ‘split-the-baby’ outcome” on the issue in an attempt to show fairness in his approach.

“On one hand, he signed a bill to eliminate the constitutionally protected right of law-abiding legal adults from acquiring guns, and then shot down a plan to expand firearms rationing and ban gun shows on State property,” he said.

The NRA also lobbied against the bill, according to a letter from state director Daniel Reid.

“We will continue to oppose gun control measures that only serve to punish law abiding citizens,” he wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Times, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, a Democrat, wrote the bill in response to the Florida shooting.

“I was determined to help California respond appropriately to the tragic events our country has recently faced on high school campuses,” he said. “No parent should have to worry that a gun gets in the wrong hands and commits a heinous and violent tragedy on our school campuses.”

Among the other bills Brown signed in to law on Friday was a proposal to ban bump stocks.

Brown also signed a bill intended to prevent California residents with serious domestic violence convictions from obtaining a firearm for life.

That bill’s author, Democratic Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, said her proposal is “about saving lives,” adding that it is the government’s responsibility to “keep deadly weapons out of the hands of domestic abusers.”

A number of other bills, however, did not make the cut.

Brown said some proposals, including one bill that would have limited Californians to one firearm purchase within a 30-day period, was unnecessary.

He also vetoed a bill that would have added to the groups of individuals with standing to seek a gun-violence restraining order against another person.

