SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

California Guardsman Busted for Alleged Smuggling Op at Border

A Border patrol agent on horsebackSandy Huffaker / AFP / Getty ImagesA Border patrol agent on horseback looks on along the US-Mexico border fence at Borderfield State Park in San Ysidro, California on November 20, 2018. - A US federal judge temporarily blocked Donald Trump's administration from denying asylum to people who enter the country illegally, prompting the president to allege Tuesday that the court was biased against him. (Sandy Huffaker / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 4:19pm
Print

At a time when President Donald Trump has ordered an unprecedented military force to America’s Southern Border to beef up security, officials claim a California National Guard soldier cut his own deals with three illegal immigrants to bring them into the U.S. for a fee.

Edward Jair Acosta-Avila was charged with attempting to smuggle three Mexicans into the U.S., according to court documents, USA Today reported.

A co-defendant charged along with Acosta-Avila said the plan was that the Americans split $400 per Man for getting the three men into the U.S.

The Mexican men, however, said they had “made smuggling arrangements and agreed to pay between $6,000 and $7,000 each” to be smuggled into the U.S.

Acosta-Avila, who was AWOL at the time of his arrest, was a private in the California Army National Guard, according to Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Keegan. Acosta-Avila was not assigned to duty along the border, Keegan said.

TRENDING: ‘Human Stampede’ Migrant Caravan Finalizes Plan as One Group Is 500 Feet from US Border

Officials said that the smuggling was detected when a car driven by Acosta-Avila was stopped north of the border. Three men were in the back seat, trying to hide.

At the time, authorities said Acosta-Avila said he was asked to drive near the border to pick up some people.

The Mexicans are being held as witnesses against Acosta-Avila, KSWB reported.

The incident happened along a part of the border that is not the direct target of migrants who are trying to enter the United States illegally.

Should these migrants be sent back where they came from?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump issued a series of tweets affirming his resolve to hold fast against the migrants seeking entry.

RELATED: DHS Warns That Migrant Caravan Contains over 500 Criminals

On Sunday, Britain’s Sky News reported that migrants who have been kept from crossing into the U.S. and forced to stay in Tijuana, Mexico, tried to storm the crossing between Mexico and the U.S.

As a result the San Ysidro port of entry was closed for the day to prevent a rush that would allow illegal immigrants into the U.S., Fox News reported.

The migrants chanted “We are not criminals! We are international workers!” during their confrontation with Mexican police at the border.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Evie Fordham

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The Idea of Building Dorms for Members of Congress Is Back. Here’s Why

Jack Davis

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, third from the right, appears in a 1975 yearbook photo.Jackson Free Press

1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Will Racke

Migrant caravanAlfredo Estrella / Getty Images

Tijuana Declares Humanitarian Crisis as Caravan Migrants Overwhelm City Shelter Capacity

Jack Davis

Homeless on Skid RowFrederic J. Brown / Getty Images

9 Charged in Election Fraud Scheme: Homeless Were Given Cash, Cigarettes for Fraudulent Signatures

Jack Davis

Paradise Bay AntarcticaWim Hoek / Shutterstock

Scientists Make ‘Ancient’ Discovery Hiding Beneath the Ice of Antarctica

Bethany Blankley

Members of the 115th congress and their familes mingle on the house floor while attending the joint session on the opening day of the current session on Jan. 3, 2017.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Analysis: Republicans Consolidate Most Power in State Gov. in Over 100 Years

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.