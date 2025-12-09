California School Hosts Adult Event with Drag Queens and a Mock Crucifixion

A top San Diego high school rented out its gymnasium to a production company that filmed a 24-hour livestream presented by an adult content site called Fansly.

Fansly, described as a subscription-based platform where creators share exclusive content with fans, is a competitor to OnlyFans and allows creators to post work “from mild to spicy.”

The 24-hour video, uploaded to Twitch by internet personality Paymoney Wubby, was labeled “24 HOUR TAG PRESENTED BY Fansly,” showing about four men playing a tag-style game while participating in game-show activities, eating segments and other small tasks.

Reports about the video first broke Sunday from Restore San Diego Chairwoman Amy Reichert, who confirmed the filming location was Canyon Crest Academy’s gym.

A California public high school was reportedly paid $10,000 to rent out its gym to livestreamers who staged a mock crucifixion with OnlyFans models. pic.twitter.com/tOY5LDfHfH — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 8, 2025

CCA, ranked as the No. 1 high school in San Diego, confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the CCA Foundation approved a production company’s use of its gym Friday for filming.

In a statement provided to the DCNF, the San Dieguito Union High School District said it learned about the incident Sunday and understands that the production company filmed “a game show with highly inappropriate content.”







“We understand that the production company filmed a game show with highly inappropriate content that appears to have violated the terms of the agreement between CCAF and the production company, as well as the District’s community standards and policies,” the SDUHSD stated.

“While school sites are intended to be a civic center available for public use, such use is not without limits, and our top priority is always the safety and support of our students,” the SDUHSD added.

“The District will consult with legal counsel and consider pursuing legal action against the parties involved to hold them accountable for the egregious conduct on our school campus.”

During the livestreams, women could be seen coming out wearing short skirts, high heels, and fishnet stockings. The women’s buttocks and cleavage were visible numerous times.

Across more than 20 hours of content, the men were seen participating in a mock crucifixion labeled as “crucifixion of clout,” licking chocolate off some of the women’s feet, participating in a drag-queen segment, and playing “mini bowl,” in which one man wore a bowling pin jockstrap.

Despite SDUHSD’s allegation that the content violated the terms of its agreement with CCAF, a lawyer for Wubby told the DCNF that, due to the nature of the content, the production company was upfront about disclosing that Fansly would be involved in the project.

Attorney Jason Brower said the disclosure was reviewed during the contracting phase, arguing that, based on that understanding, there is no breach of contract.

Brower also said CCA Principal Brett Killeen sent out a public statement about the breach of contract on Sunday, which the attorney will now review as potentially defamatory.

While an exact compensation amount was not provided to the DCNF, Brower confirmed that the production company paid CCAF for the use of the gym.

In September 2024, CCAF came under fire after two then-CCA students, Kevin Wang and Litong Tian, published a report accusing the foundation of charging student clubs 25 percent for donations, compared to similar foundations at other schools that charged between 5 percent and 10 percent.

The foundation was later audited and found to have inaccurate financial reporting, missing records and other issues.

“California public schools are so desperate for money they kicked students out of their own high school gym to rent it to adult content influencers. This is disgraceful. Everyone involved should be held accountable,” Reichert told the DCNF.

According to SDUHSD rules and regulations for rental agreements, any request to use school facilities or grounds by an organization or group must be submitted in writing to the school principal or a designee and signed by the president or secretary of the organization.

Per the rental agreement, violations include using profane language, quarreling, fighting or gambling, along with the use of tobacco, intoxicants, or narcotics.

In attempts to contact CCA’s principal about the issue, the Daily Caller News Foundation was directed to speak with SDUHSD.

