Share
Lifestyle
News

California Highway Patrol Make Unbelievable Discovery After Spotting Woman Screaming in Ditch

 By Amanda Thomason  December 14, 2021 at 4:30pm
Share

On Dec. 6, the life of a 4-year-old boy was hanging in the balance until a California Highway Patrol officer arrived to save him.

A call had come in about a 2005 White Dodge Caravan blocking a rural road in Yuba County, California. At around 6:30 p.m. a CHP officer arrived to check it out, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Circling the empty van, the officer heard a scream about 100 yards west and looked to see a woman crouching in the weeds along a nearby irrigation canal.



As he got closer, the horrifying picture grew clearer: The woman was holding a young boy face-down in the muddy water, “smothering him in the muddy embankment,” authorities said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Trending:
Watch: Things Go Hilariously Wrong When Kamala Harris Attempts to Show How to Charge an Electric Car

The woman was “extremely combative” and “acting irrationally,” clearly under the influence of some sort.



As the officer tried to take the 4-year-old boy from her, she threw herself and the boy into a deeper part of the canal, appearing intent on finishing what she had started.

The officer jumped in after her and wrested the boy away from her. She fought the officer for several minutes, attempting to grab his gun several times and drag the boy back underwater.

When a Yuba officer arrived, the boy was handed off to him while the CHP officer continued to wrestle with the woman, who was later identified as 31-year-old Taylor Delaine Green of Dobbins.

When she was finally subdued, she was arrested on “suspicion of attempted homicide, child endangerment, resisting arrest, trying to take an officer’s gun and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” according to a statement from the CHP Yuba-Sutter Area Office obtained by The Sacramento Bee.



The Los Angeles Times added that two attempted murder charges are possible, one for each the boy and the officer.

Green was taken to Yuba County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bail. While the initial reports did not reveal whether she and the boy were related, later reports said that she was his mother.

Related:
Dog Found Walking Down Road 'Engulfed in Flames,' Neighborhood Terrified

According to the Los Angeles Times, spokesperson for the Yuba-Sutter area CHP, Brian Danielson, confirmed that the boy was Green’s son.

Danielson also said that the boy is fine, has been handed over to his father and is being followed up on by Child Protective Services.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




California Highway Patrol Make Unbelievable Discovery After Spotting Woman Screaming in Ditch
Viral Video: Amazon Driver Follows Directions Left on Doormat, Masterfully Improvs When Husband Opens the Door
New Hampshire Firefighters Rescue Two Hunters and Dog Trapped in Mud Flats at Low Tide
Viral Video: Kentucky Man Surveys Tornado-Stricken Home, Then Sits Down at His Piano
Dogs Maul 9-Year-Old, Fracturing His Skull: Police Promise Boy and His Family the 'Best Christmas Ever'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!