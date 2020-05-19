Californians are dealing with the consequences of their liberal leaders’ soft-on-crime policies, highlighting the need for a major shake-up in the statehouse.

On May 12, 28-year-old Daniel Orozco was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. He was also cited for driving his car on the wrong side of the highway, according to a Facebook post by the Salinas Police Department.

The next day, he was released as a result of the Golden State’s embarrassing stance on crime.

But within ten minutes of his release, police say, he allegedly forced a woman from her vehicle in the parking lot of a local medical center.

The woman resisted the attack and wouldn’t give him her keys, so Orozco started to strangle her 11-year-old child, according to police.

Consequently, the woman surrendered her keys, and he allegedly took off in her car. Thankfully, police were eventually able to stop the car and arrest the suspect once again.

“Orozco was again booked into county jail for carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon,” the Salinas Police Department said.

To put it bluntly, the law-abiding people of California deserve better.

They need leaders who will take a zero-tolerance stance on crime, ensuring that zero-cash bail policies for misdemeanors and some low-level felonies — like the emergency policy adopted by California’s Judicial Council last month — go nowhere.

Democrats in California have made it clear who they value, and it’s not the law-abiding residents of the state.

For some reason, they want the support of criminals instead of those citizens who mind their own business, follow the rules and make an honest living.

And remember, the Democratic politicians who support soft-on-crime policies are often the same ones who want increased gun control, which makes it harder for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves from dangerous criminals.

The people in California cannot wait any longer.

They need a swift change in leadership. And it begins in the governor’s mansion, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is safe and secure away from crime.

Letting criminals go free is unacceptable.

But California’s leaders don’t seem to care.

