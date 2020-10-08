Login
Commentary
California Invades Private Property To Take Down 'Trump' Sign in LA

By Kipp Jones
Published October 8, 2020 at 11:28am
A large Hollywood-style “Trump” sign that was erected overnight from Monday to Tuesday on a private hillside near the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles was quickly dismantled by transit workers.

California is overwhelmingly liberal, but even in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump has his supporters.

It isn’t known who put up the Trump sign, but it definitely took some work, and of course it had a uniquely southern California vibe.

The Los Angeles Times reported that beginning at sunrise, drivers on the freeway were greeted by the sign, which was erected on the Sepulveda Pass hillside.

The stretch of highway connects the San Fernando Valley with greater LA, and it is heavily traveled.

Kudos to those who put the time and effort into campaigning for the president while using the iconic Hollywood sign as a muse.

The sign was beautifully crafted.

But, as creative as the sign-making was, ultimately it was still put up in California, where liberals run amok and Democrats control just about everything.

The Trump sign erected along the Sepulveda Pass was targeted by public officials quickly Tuesday, and they sent workers onto private property to take it down, according to the Times.

Even property rights in California aren’t sacred.

The California Department of Transportation ensured the sign was taken down by around 9 a.m.

The excuse given for going onto private property to take down the letters of a sign supporting a sitting Republican president was that the sign wasn’t safe.

“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” Lauren Wonder, chief public information officer for the California Department of Transportation, told the Times.

The sign was not completely removed, but workers with the agency did damage it enough to ensure it wouldn’t be visible from the highway.

Wonder added the workers merely “laid [the sign] down so it wasn’t a visual distraction.”

That answer is more than a little disingenuous.

If you’ve ever driven in Los Angeles, or particularly down the 405 in the Sepulveda Pass, you know there’s plenty of signage along that stretch of highway.

Apparently the billboards in the area are just fine.

The California Department of Transportation didn’t seem all that bothered by the safety issues of Black Lives Matter activists standing on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles this past summer:

In other areas of the city, the homeless will literally impede traffic in attempts to hector you into giving them money.

There’s no way to know for sure, of course, but it’s certainly fair to wonder if targeting the Trump sign was about politics.

Perhaps the only safety issue was that the sign emotionally triggered the right people — California’s liberals.

Some of these people truly believe language they do not agree with equates to violence.

Do you think the sign in Los Angeles would still be up if it had said "Biden"?

Violating private property rights and stifling free political expression may very well have been the remedy to that in this case.

For all of its physical beauty, the Los Angeles area sure is an ugly place.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
