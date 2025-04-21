California Mayor Doubles Down on Need to 'Purge' Major Issue, Calls on Trump to Help

One Republican California mayor thinks a “purge” is needed to correct the Golden State’s homeless epidemic, and he appears to be dead serious about it.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris made waves during a February city council meeting when a constituent voiced concerns about the mayor’s tough rhetoric on the dangers of homelessness, including the idea of rounding up homeless people into a singular encampment away from residential areas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Parris didn’t apologize, nor did he back down. The outspoken mayor doubled down instead.

“What I want to do is give them free fentanyl. That’s what I want to do,” he said, according to Fox News.

He added: “I want to give them all the fentanyl they want.”

The polarizing inference there was that fentanyl — the deadly synthetic opioid that has largely flooded America via its Southern border — would self-correct California’s overflowing homeless problem.

The remarks drew a swift rebuke after they went viral, and Parris appeared stunned that anyone was taking it literally.

“I made it very clear I was talking about the criminal element that were let out of the prisons that have now become 40 to 45 percent of what’s referred to as the homeless population,” Parris told a local Fox station, in terms of what needed “purging.”

Do you have a homelessness problem in the area where you live? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (153 Votes) No: 55% (188 Votes)

“They are responsible for most of our robberies, most of our rapes, and at least half of our murders,” the mayor added. “There’s nothing that we can do for these people.”

It’s gotten to the point where Parris is throwing his political hands in the air and asking President Donald Trump for much-needed aid.

“Quite frankly, I wish that the president would give us a purge. Because we do need to purge these people,” Parris said, doubling down on his rhetoric.

Lancaster, CA Mayor R. Rex Parris sparked outrage at a Feb. 25 city council meeting by suggesting “free fentanyl” for the homeless when discussing their relocation to an encampment on an abandoned golf course. pic.twitter.com/uG8qDZ7txp — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 21, 2025

The Lancaster mayor did acknowledge how “harsh” — yet necessary — that rhetoric was.

“Now, is it harsh? Of course, it is harsh,” Parris said. “But it’s my obligation as the mayor of the city of Lancaster to protect the hardworking families that live there, and I am no longer able to do it.

“It’s an untenable situation, and I’m open to any solution.

“I want these people out of our city.”

The Times noted that Parris’ Democrat opponents, including the one he beat to win re-election last year, are furious with that rhetoric.

Johnathon Ervin, the aforementioned losing Democrat, said that Parris “has no business in public office” due to his remarks.

Parris has been mayor of Lancaster since 2008.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.