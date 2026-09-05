California McDonald's Shootout Turns Deadly as Police Arrive: Turns Out the Perpetrator Was an Employee

An altercation at a McDonald’s location in Lodi, California, resulted in a worker being shot and another worker being killed by law enforcement.

Police in Lodi, which is in California’s Central Valley, responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, hearing gunshots and screaming inside the McDonald’s when they arrived, per a report from KCRA.

The officers encountered an employee who had been shot.

They also encountered Jonhatan Anguiano, 29, who was fired upon by at least one officer and died at the scene.

Anguiano was employed by the same McDonald’s restaurant.

KCRA reported that the McDonald’s was closed the following day, with a cleaning van observed in the parking lot.

A shooting inside a California McDonald’s left one employee wounded and another dead after police responded to reports of an armed suspect. Police say 29-year-old Jonhatan Anguiano allegedly shot a female co-worker inside the restaurant. Responding officers heard gunfire as they… pic.twitter.com/tQrpscMeop — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 27, 2026

The injured employee was in stable condition, according to KCRA.

Lodi City Councilmember Cameron Bregman, who lives a block away from the restaurant, voiced his concern in comments to the outlet.

“Number one, it’s unacceptable. But number two, it’s scary that crime hits so close to home,” Bregman said.

“Lodi is better than this. And we should be better than this.”

Bregman reminded residents that “Lodi is a very small town, and so there’s about four or five stories already circling.”

“The best thing I can do is let the police do the work and let the police release the reports,” Bregman continued.

Lodi California McDonald’s worker accused of shooting colleague in restaurant before police intervene. Gunman DOA. https://t.co/lypV7NZODl — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) August 28, 2026

“Because, again, every single word matters. And it’s these officers don’t have to just be accurate when they’re having a firearm. They have to be accurate, in their words, and abiding by the law and the release of information.”

Fox Business reported that the shooting is under investigation by the San Joaquin County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol.

There are also members of the Lodi Police Department, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice involved in the investigation.

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