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California McDonald's Shootout Turns Deadly as Police Arrive: Turns Out the Perpetrator Was an Employee

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2026 at 7:00am
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An altercation at a McDonald’s location in Lodi, California, resulted in a worker being shot and another worker being killed by law enforcement.

Police in Lodi, which is in California’s Central Valley, responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, hearing gunshots and screaming inside the McDonald’s when they arrived, per a report from KCRA.

The officers encountered an employee who had been shot.

They also encountered Jonhatan Anguiano, 29, who was fired upon by at least one officer and died at the scene.

Anguiano was employed by the same McDonald’s restaurant.

KCRA reported that the McDonald’s was closed the following day, with a cleaning van observed in the parking lot.

The injured employee was in stable condition, according to KCRA.

Lodi City Councilmember Cameron Bregman, who lives a block away from the restaurant, voiced his concern in comments to the outlet.

“Number one, it’s unacceptable. But number two, it’s scary that crime hits so close to home,” Bregman said.

“Lodi is better than this. And we should be better than this.”

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Bregman reminded residents that “Lodi is a very small town, and so there’s about four or five stories already circling.”

“The best thing I can do is let the police do the work and let the police release the reports,” Bregman continued.

“Because, again, every single word matters. And it’s these officers don’t have to just be accurate when they’re having a firearm. They have to be accurate, in their words, and abiding by the law and the release of information.”

Fox Business reported that the shooting is under investigation by the San Joaquin County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol.

There are also members of the Lodi Police Department, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice involved in the investigation.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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